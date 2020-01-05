FREE PODCAST 1/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic with TNA Impact President Dixie Carter: (1-9-15) Impact’s move to new station, first ratings, changes in 2015, Heyman, Hulk Hogan, Taz (95 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic episode from five years ago this week (1-9-15) featuring TNA Impact president Dixie Carter reacting to Impact’s move to Destination America, first ratings, changes in 2015, would she consider hiring Paul Heyman, the current creative writing staff, and other thoughts on Hulk Hogan, Josh Matthews, Taz, and more including live callers and email questions.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM: CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO