News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/5 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Why is viewership still so much higher for Raw and Smackdown than Dynamite and NXT? How do you assess Shane McMahon’s 2016-2019 run? Should Lars Sullivan be brought back? (22 min)

January 5, 2020


KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers Mailbag questions on a variety of topics including: Why is viewership still so much higher for Raw and Smackdown than Dynamite and NXT? How do you assess Shane McMahon’s 2016-2019 run in WWE and was he helpful to WWE overall? Should Lars Sullivan be brought back or is the latest news on a past commercial sex video the final straw with him?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019