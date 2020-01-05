VIP AUDIO 1/4 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Backstage insights on first Impact on Monday night, plus analysis of Hogan’s and JBL’s comments on Raw vs. Impact battle, full buzz in the lead-up (128 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to six Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in late-December 2009 and the start of January 2010:

12/29 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Hulk Hogan on UFC-TNA, Batista on Next Generation, WWE all-time list, Lashley, Cena, Ross, more (18 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the headlines of the day including Hulk Hogan’s tentatively encouraging comments about TNA emulating UFC’s marketing of fighters, Batista talks about Eddie Guerrero, his future, and the younger generation, Jim Ross talks about last night’s Raw, John Cena to miss Raw, Kurt Angle’s place in WWE history, and Bobby Lashley’s future.

12/30 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Dr. Death dies, Taz on TNA creative and Don West, TNA booker scapegoats, Dreamer, Goldberg, SD/Rumble news (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the headlines of the day including the death of Steve Williams, Taz’s Newsday interview with blunt comments about TNA creative and his thoughts on his job as color commentator compared to Don West, plus items on Tommy Dreamer, Goldberg, Smackdown, Royal Rumble, and more.

1/2 Wade Keller Hotline – Is Hogan serious? He’s saying the right things at least, plus JBL is off a bit on TNA-WWE talent perception (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at this Monday’s battle with two big names commenting about Raw vs. Impact. Hulk Hogan has some very newsworthy things to say about his short-term and long-term plans for TNA. Also, JBL gives his opinion on this battle with some surprising comments, some of which may not match reality.

1/3 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: More buzz on the Raw vs. Impact Jan. 4 “Monday Night War II” just hours away (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at this Monday’s battle between Raw and Impact, including the latest buzz on Jeff Hardy, Shannon Moore, Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, the NWO/Outsiders, Rob Van Dam, and others along with whether the changes that might show up on Impact are the beginning or the end of changes planned for 2010.

1/4 Wade Keller Hotline – Impact: Exclusive backstage notes including high-level reactions to what worked and didn’t, who went off script, plus full analysis of entire show (47 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his analysis of Monday night’s first-ever TNA Impact including backstage news on what went well, what didn’t, and why, plus what Jeff Hardy was telling people, along with in-depth segment-by-segment analysis of the show and new ratings predictions.

