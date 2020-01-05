RADICAN’S 1/5 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14: Night 2 report: Moxley vs. Robinson, Jericho vs. Tanahashi, double dash for the gold main event

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

RADICAN’S NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 14: NIGHT 2 REPORT

FEB. 5, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN

THE TOKYO DOME

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD AND FITE TV

Commentators: Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino, Rocky Romero, and Chris Charlton.

PRE SHOW

(a) L.I.J. (EVIL & BUSHI & Shingo Takagi) won the Six Man Never Openweight Tag Team Championship Gauntlet to become the new Six Man Never Openweight Tag Team Champions at 23:23. Takagi got the final pin on Ryusuke Taguchi after hitting Made in Japan.

MAIN CARD

(1) ROH WORLD TV CHAMPION RYU LEE & IWGP JR. HVT. CHAMPION HIROMU TAKAHASHI vs. JUSHIN LIGER & NAOKI SANO (W/YOSHIAKI FUJIWARA) – JUSHIN LIGER RETIREMENT MATCH 2

Liger and Takahashi started things off with a hard lockup. Liger got the upper hand on Takahashi and he tagged in Lee. He then charged at Sano and knocked him off the apron. Lee and Takahashi then put the boots to Liger and the fans booed. Lee kept knocking Sano off the apron as the ref tried to get Takahashi out of the ring. Liger fired back and caught Takahashi and Lee with a pair of back breakers. Sano went up top and wiped out both of his opponents with a missile dropkick. Lee and Sano went back and forth and both men were down after Sana turned Lee inside out with a clothesline. Liger and Takahashi tagged in and went and began trading blows in the middle of the ring. Takahashi got the upper hand and shoved the ref away. He got on top of Liger in the corner and hit several punches, but Liger hit a powerbomb. The fans roared. Liger stood over Takahashi and slapped him in the face several times. Lee finally ran into cut him off and the action broke down.

Lee went for a dive, but Liger and Sano got out of the way and he ended up wiping out Takahashi. Liger no sold a German from Takahashi and wiped him out with a shotei. He then hit a vertical drop brainbuster for a nearfall. Lee took out Sano with a dive through the ropes. Takahashi countered Liger and hit a falcon arrow for a two count. Lee and Takahashi nailed Liger with a combination of strikes capped by a double knee strike to the head for a nearfall. Liger countered the Timebomb into a rollup for a nearfall. Takahashi cut Liger off with a big clothesline a short time later. Takahashi then hit the Timebomb for the win.

A hush fell over the crowd after Liger took his final pinfall. Takahashi stood over Liger and told him he made the junior heavyweight division. He promised to carry on his legacy. Lee shook hands with Liger and helped him to his feet. Lee gave Liger the Liger mask he wore to the ring and bowed to him. Liger helped him up and gave him a hug. The fans applauded as Lee raised Liger’s hand.

Liger got on the mic. A big Liger chant started in The Tokyo Dome. He said in 1989 Jushin Liger was born and today in the Tokyo Dome Jushin Liger the professional wrestler is no more. He said for 31 years he has had the fans support and he thanked them dearly. People were shown crying in the stands. Liger hugged Sano as his music played.

WINNERS: Ryu Lee & Hiromnu Takahashi at 12:16. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a great sendoff for Liger and seeing the outpouring of emotions from the fans after the match was tremendous. It’s very sad to see Liger leave the ring, but he left it on a high note.)

SHO and YOH were shown sitting on a bench. They got a message from Rocky on their phones from Rocky Romero. He said it’s party time. He said he’s not worried about them and he’ll see them at The Tokyo Dome. SHO and YOH lit up their sneakers and transformed before heading to The Tokyo Dome. The Super Jr. Tag League tournament winners made their way down to the ring with Rocky Romero.

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions Taiji Ishimori and ELP then made their entrance.

(2) IWGP JR. HVT. CHAMPIONS BULLET CLUB (EL PHANTASMO & TAIJI ISHIMORI) vs. ROPPONGI 3K (SHO & YOH W/ROCKY ROMERO)

SHO and YOH nailed Bullet Club with a double dropkick and the ref called for the bell. They then hit stereo flip dives to the floor to wipe out ELP and Ishimori. SHO & YOH isolated ELP in the ring and nailed him with a combination of strikes. Ishimori ran into the ring and took a combination of strikes as well. Bullet Club finally took a powder and walked up the ramp. Bullet Club fired back and went on the attack on the floor. Ishimori hit his sliding German on SHO. Ishimori missed a 450 on SHO, but caught him with a slick roll through into a neck crank a short time later. ELP walked the ropes and did a moonsault over SHO while Ishimori held him and hit a back rake. ELP took out SHO inside the ring and wiped out Romero on the floor with a sudden dive through the ropes. Bullet Club teased a double dropkick in the corner, but instead they got on the ropes and stood on SHO’s crotch. YOH made the save, but Bullet Club hung him upside down and then stood on his crotch.

SHO finally cut off Ishimori with a spear. YOH got the tag and ran wild. Ishimori fired back and SHO and ELP tagged into the match. SHO hit a series of Germans on ELP. He grabbed hold of Ishimori when he tried to make the save and hit a double German that popped the crowd. ELP got SHO on his back and Ishimori hit a big running knee. ELP then hit a big swinging neck breaker for a two count. Bullet Club went for 3K on SHO, but he got out of it and hit a destroyer on ELP. ELP fired back on SHO and hit a Styles Clash on SHO as the fans gasped. ELP set up for a belt shot on SHO, but Romero cut him off. ELP went for a low blow, but SHO was wearing a cup. SHO took his cup out and threw it out of the ring. They hit 3K on Ishimori. SHO hit a shock arrow on ELP and YOH hit a dragon suplex. They then hit a stuffed shock arrow on ELP for the win.

WINNERS: SHO & YOH at 14:08 to become the new IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions. (***½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a very good tag match. I had higher expectations for the match than what was delivered, but it was still good. It just never really kicked into high gear.)

This is SANADA’s first singles match at The Tokyo Dome. The announcers mentioned Kevin Kelly had a facial injury. Tiger Hatori is referring this match and this is his final night as a ref in NJPW.

(3) BRITISH UNDISPUTED CHAMPION ZACK SABRE JR. vs. SANADA

They traded pinning combinations during the early going, but neither man could even register a one count. They traded submission and pin attempts and finally came to a stalemate and the fans fired up. They traded strangleholds until SANADA escaped. He sent Sabre to the floor and teased a dive. Sabre got out of the way and SANADA flipped himself over the ropes and back into the ring and Sabre kicked the barrier at ringside. Sabre went for a cobra twist, but SANADA countered it. Sabre then went for the ropes, but SANADA rolled him up and rolled him around the ring several times for a near fall. SANADA went for a standing moonsault, but Sabre countered it into a submission. SANADA struggled, but managed to get to the ropes. Sabre then began targeting SANADA’s arm. SANADA fired back and hit a basement dropkick off the ropes to Sabre’s leg. SANADA then hit a dragon screw. SANADA went for a plancha to the floor and connected. The fans fired up and chanted or SANADA. SANADA got the Skull End and swung Sabre around and went for the Muta Moonsault, but Sabre got out of the way and hit a flying PK! WOW! Both men were down as Hatori made his count.

They traded pinning combinations again as each man got two counts. SANADA got a tight pinning combination for a nearfall. Sabre countered the Skull End into the European Clutch for a two count. SANADA got the Skull End, but SANADA rolled through. SANADA got the Skull End again, but Sabre countered it into the cobra twist. SANADA got Sabre up on his shoulders and went for Skull End. They went back and forth trading counters and Sabre floated over into a pinning combination for the win.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. at 12:32 to retain the British Undisputed Championship. (***¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was short and full of great counter exchanges. I could watch these guys go at it for 30-40 minutes, but Sabre got the right counter at the right time and won with a pinning combination.)

(4) IWGP U.S CHAMPION JON MOXLEY vs. IWGP HVT. TAG TEAM CHAMPION JUICE ROBINSON (W/DAVID FINLAY)

Robinson nailed Moxley with a dive as he came to ringside while making his entrance. He dropped Moxley throat first over the guardrail and hit him with a slam on the floor. Moxley fired back and shoved Robinson into the ringpost on the floor. Moxley went under the ring and grabbed some chairs. Moxley went for a DVD through a chair, but Robinson escaped and tripped him into the chair a short time later. Robinson put Moxley in the chair and nailed him with a cannonball on the floor. Moxley fired back on the outside and tossed Robinson back into the ring. He hit several punches and Tiger Hattori issued him a warning. Moxley backed off and bowed to Hattori, which drew laughter from the crowd. Molxey went after Robinson’s back. They went back and forth and Moxley went to bite at Robinson’s eye, but Robinson pushed him away and hit a spinebuster. Robinson followed up and hit a leg lariat. Robinson hit his signature punches, but Moxley blocked the LHOG and locked in a Figure 4. Moxley wrapped Robinson’s legs around the ring post and locked in a figure 4. The ref broke it up and Moxley put a chair around Robinson’s neck and charged at him with another chair, but Robinson sent it into his face with the LHOG.

They went up top and Robinson hit a superplex. He held on and hit a Jackhammer. Moxley ate a clothesline, but didn’t go down. He hit a clothesline of his own to take down Robinson. He went for Death Ridder, but Robinson blocked it and got a rollup for a nearfall. He then wiped out Moxley with a HUGE clothesline and both men were down. They got to their feet and Moxley told Robinson to hit him. They began trading bombs. The pace picked up and Robinson and Moxley traded headbutts. He slapped Robinson and told him to bring it. Robinson hit a big slap, but Moxley fired back with a big forearm and a flying knee. Robinson hit a right hand and the LHOG. He hit another LHOG and Moxley went down. He went for Pulp Friction, but Moxley hit a double arm DDT. He then floated over into Death Rider for the win!

WINNER: Jon Moxley at 12:48 to retain the IWGP U.S Championship. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a great and physical brawling style of match. They put together some great sequences that brought back memories of their previous matches.)

After the match, Minoru Suzuki’s music played and he made his way down to the ring! WOAH!!! HOLY S–T. Suzuki was wearing a tracksuit and he took it off to reveal he had tights on. Suzuki then took off his ring jacket. Suzuki got in Moxley’s face. They began exchanging blows and Suzuki got the choke. He then hit the Gotch after a long delay. The bell rang over and over. The fans roared as Suzuki looked into the crowd. Suzuki grabbed the IWGP U.S Championship. He grabbed the mic and asked Moxley who he thought he was picking a fight with. He said I am the king of pro wrestling Minoru Suzuki. The fight the guy this picking, I’ll pick it up. He said I just might be the king of the USA. Suzuki then put his foot on Moxley and held up the IWGP U.S. Championship.

Moxley finally woke up and went after a Young Lion thinking it was Suzuki. Kelly said this was no swan song in NJPW for Moxley.

KENTA made his entrance and held his title right in Goto’s face. Goto decked him and the match was on.

(5) NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION KENTA vs. HIROOKI GOTO

Goto dominated and KENTA couldn’t get away from him, but he finally fired back and got the upper hand on the floor. They went up the ramp and KENTA hit a DDT. KENTA went into the ring and the fans booed as Goto tried to recover on the ramp. Goto crawled into the ring only for KENTA to toss him right back out the other side. The fans booed and KENTA mocked them in the ring. KENTA hit some light kicks to Goto’s head and taunted him before nailing him with a big kick to the chest. Kelly said the real KENTA emerged when he joined Bullet Club after his bad time in WWE. They traded forearms in the corner and the ref tried to break it up. KENTA came out of the corner and Goto PLASTERED him with a big forearm and he went down. KENTA fired back with a powerslam a short time later and both men were down.

KENTA taunted Goto and he went for a forearm, but KENTA ducked it and hit a big DDT. Goto ducked the Busaiku Knee and hit the Ushigoroshi and both men were down. KENTA got the upper hand and grabbed a STF variation. Goto got to the ropes, but KENTA nailed him with some big kicks to the back. He then hit a draping DDT off the middle clothesline. He measured Goto in the corner and hit his corner dropkick and a double stomp off the top for a nearfall. Goto ducked another Busaiku knee attempt. KENTA got a choke and hit a PK and a Busaiku Knee for a nearfall. He set up for GTS, but Goto caught his leg to block it. Both men traded big clothesline and neither man would go down. Goto hit a HUGE clothesline and got a two count. WOW! KENTA blocked the mid kick and they went back and forth trading slaps to the face. Goto blocked a slap and went for the GTR. He then went for the GTW, but KENTA kicked out at the last second! He then hit the GTR for the win!

WINNER: Hirooki Goto at 16:12 to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a tremendous hard-hitting match from start to finish. These two really unloaded on each other down the stretch with slaps and strikes before Goto got the win. Believe it or not, Goto is 6-0 at The Tokyo Dome in title matches.)

Kevin Kelly pitched to a special announcement for their big match schedule. They ran the schedule, which includes three New Beginning events in February, including one in Osaka. They ran down the dates for NJPW’s traditional PPVS. The BEst of the Super Juniors will take place in June. Dominion will take place on June 14 in Osaka. The special news is that G1 Climax 30 will take place in October starting with three dates in Tokyo on October 16. With the Olympics in Japan, G1 Climax has been moved to October.

Kevin Kelly said the winner of Jay White vs. Kota Ibushi will move themselves right back into title contention.

(6) JAY WHITE (w/Gedo) vs. KOTA IBUSHI

Gedo tried to distract Ibushi, but it didn’t work and Ibushi got on track early and hit a standing moonsault for a two count. White fired back and sent Ibushi off the apron and into the guardrail. White began methodically working over Ibushi back inside the ring a short time later. Ibushi finally stopped White’s momentum with a snap rana. Ibushi hit a missile dropkick a short time later. He caught White with a powerslam a short time later and hit a second rope moonsault for a two count. White fired back and hit a DDT. White hit a big DVD for a two count. He yanked Ibushi down by the hair to the mat a short time later. Ibushi went for the Bastard Driver. White fought, but Ibushi managed to hit it. Ibushi hit some hard kicks on White. White fired back with several strikes, but Ibushi sent him down with one big forearm. Ibushi told White to bring it. Ibushi got in the zone and White hit a strike and Ibushi fired back with a huge forearm and White sold it like he had been shot. Ibushi stood in his trance and White got up. White hit a forearm and Ibushi decked him once again and glared at him. Ibushi picked White up and told him to hit him. White hit a forearm and Ibushi decked him with a forearm of his own. White hit a weak forearm and then a couple of stronger ones. Ibushi fired back and White stumbled and went down.

Ibushi picked up White and hit a slap. He then hit a flurry of shots, but Ibushi took it and nailed White with a HUGE clothesline. WOW! White shoved the ref at Ibushi and that allowed him to catch Ibushi with a flatliner. He then hit a German. White followed up with the Blade Buster. He held on and Gedo called for the Kiwi. White obliged and connected for a nearfall and the fans applauded. Ibushi tried to elbow out of White’s hold on him, but White hit a snap Saito suplex. Ibushi fired back and went for a springboard rana off the top, but White chopped his legs out from under him. White eventually hit a super Urangi for a nearfall. WOW! White lifted Ibushi up and SPIKED him with a sleeper suplex. White set up for Blade Runner, but Ibushi slipped out and hit a V-Trigger and both men were down. He then set up for Boma Ye, but White stood up. Ibushi spun around White and hit a German with a bridge for a nearfall. Ibushi then hit a Boma Ye for a two count. White blocked a Kamigoye, but White blocked it. Ibushi hit a high kick and went for a Kamigoye, but White swung him right into the ref. Gedo got into the ring with a chair and the fans gasped. Gedo hit Ibushi in the back and Ibushi no sold it and went into the zone. The fans fired up. Gedo hit a kick and Ibushi just glared at him. He then hit a straight right to Gedo’s heart and he spilled to the floor. Ibushi measured White and hit a big knee. He then hit a Last Ride, but there was no ref. Ibushi got a long visual pin. The ref was shown down on the floor. Gambino pointed out that White got a visual pin last night on Naito after cheating. Ibushi went to the floor and tossed the ref into the ring. Ibushi grabbed White’s arms, but White flattened out and laughed. Ibushi hit a couple of kicks with one arm and a Kamigoye, but Gedo pulled the ref!

Gedo reached into his pocket and he had brass knuckles. Ibushi blocked Gedo’s punch and White plastered him with a chairshot to the head. Gedo then punched him with the brass knuckles. White hit a straight jacket Bloody Sunday on Ibushi. He then lifted him up and stumbled around trying to hit the Blade Runner. White steadied himself and hit Blade Runner. He dragged Ibushi away from the ropes and made the cover for the win.

After the match, White laughed into the camera. He then picked up Ibushi and nailed him with another Blade Runner. White went to the English commentary table and said Ibushi made it personal. White said he’s always got a plan.

WINNER: Jay White at 24:58. (****¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: Amazing story told here. Ibushi had the match won, but Gedo’s outside interference throughout the match and down the stretch helped White escape with the win. Ibushi was tremendous here entering the zone and putting a beating on White. White is now in position to challenge the winner of Okada vs. Naito later tonight.)

The video package prior to Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho included a music video with Tanahashi taking over as lead singer dressed like Jericho. Hiroshi Tanahashi made his entrance first. He had a similar glowing effect to his ring attire that Okada had the previous night. Chris Jericho was out next wearing the AEW World Championship. The announcers talked about how this was just a regular match at one point, but Tanahashi baited Jericho into raising the stakes.

(7) HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. AEW WORLD CHAMPION CHRIS JERICHO – IF TANAHASHI WINS HE GETS AN AEW WORLD TITLE SHOT

They traded holds and Tanahashi hit a springboard splash off the second turnbuckle and then a hip toss. They began trading slaps to the face. Tanahashi got the better of it, but Jericho low bridged him and Tanahashi went to the floor. Jericho caught him with his signature inside out dropkick on the apron. Jericho took Tanahashi over to the gate and slammed it in his head. It seems like the crowd noise is muted for this match. Jericho hit a big DDT through the English announce table. Kevin Kelly looked so sad about his table being destroyed. Jericho took control of the action back in the middle of the ring. Jericho put a beating on Tanahashi, as there was zero sound now with the English commentary gone. Jericho played air guitar and then went up top and continued to play air guitar. The sound came back and Jericho missed a splash off the top and Tanahashi was shown wearing a wide smile. Jericho tried tossing Tanahashi out, but he skinned the cat and went to work on Jericho and hit a flying forearm. Tanahashi charged Jericho in the corner, but he pulled the ref in the way.

The English commentators came back and Jericho whipped Tanahashi with his belt. Tanahashi fired back with a low blow and Kelly acted like he didn’t see it. The ref woke up and Tanahashi built some momentum before hitting a flying senton off the second turnbuckle for a two count. Jericho went for a Lionsault a short time later, but Tanahashi pushed him to the floor. Tanahashi then went up top for a HFF to the floor and the fans fired up. Jericho beat the 20 count, but walked right into a dragon screw leg whip around the ropes. Tanahashi nailed Jericho with a dropkick and then hit another dragon screw around the ropes. Jericho went for a Code Breaker, but Tanahashi caught him and hit another dragon screw. Tanahashi hit another dragon screw and then an inverted dragon screw. Tanahashi went up top for a HFF, but Jericho got his knees up and hit a Lionsault. Jericho ended up hurting his knee in the process, but he made the cover for a two count. Tanahashi blocked the Judas Effect. He then connected with a straight jacket German with a bridge for a two count. Jericho suddenly tripped Tanahashi and got the Liontamer. The fans fired up as the ref checked on Tanahashi. Tanahashi tried to escape, but Jericho got the hold again and sat down on it. Tanahashi fired up on his back and turned himself over. He hit a couple of punches and used his legs to shake Jericho off. He then hit a Slingblade.

Tanahashi went for a standing HFF, but Jericho turned it into a Codebreaker. Jericho went for Judas Effect again, but Tanahashi got out of the way and hit a Codebreaker of his own for a nearfall. Tanahashi went for a Slingblade, but Jericho tried to counter it into a Liontamer. Tanahashi managed to block it and got an inside cradle for a two count. Tanahashi held onto Jericho and hit Twist and Shout. He then hit a Slingblade, but Jericho kicked out at two. Tanahashi went up top and hit a standing HFF, but Jericho rolled through. He held onto Tanahashi’s legs and got the Liontamer with a high angle. The fans roared as the ref checked on Tanahashi. Jericho stepped over Tanahashi’s head and he tapped out.

WINNER: Chris Jericho at 22:24. (****½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a great match with Tanahashi and Jericho staying a step ahead of each other’s signature moves. Jericho managed to avoid the HFF throughout the match and Tanahashi countered the Judas Effect several times, but it ended up being the Liontamer that put Tanahashi away.)

A video package aired for the double gold dash main event.

IWGP IC Champion Tetsuya Naito was out first. Kelly said tonights’ attendance was 30,063 bringing the total attendance for both nights to 70,071. Naito wore all white to match his title. IWGP Hvt. Champion Kazuchika Okada was out next wearing his glow in the dark attire from the previous night.

(8) IWGP HVT. CHAMPION KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. IWGP IC CHAMPION TETSUYA NAITO – DOUBLE DASH FOR GOLD MATCH

The bell rang and the fans went crazy chanting back and forth for both men. Both men looked at each other and the fans started to get a little louder for Naito. Naito teased locking up after a long period of time, but then backed away. They locked up and the pace picked up as they went back and forth off the ropes until Okada hit an elbow. Okada hit a slingshot senton on Tanahashi a short time later. The announcers mentioned Naito wasn’t moving as well as he usually does. Naito fired back and hit his signature kick to the back of Okada’s head. Naito hit his signature slingshot dropkick a short time later. Kelly talked about Naito righting the wrong of two years ago. Naito took Okada down and dragged Okada to the apron and hit a draping neck breaker off the apron to the floor. Naito brought Okada back into the ring and continued to target his neck with a neck breaker. He hit some stomps to the back of Okada’s head. Naito hit a reverse neck breaker over his knee. He then locked up Okada in a full nelson using his legs. Naito hit several elbows to Okada’s neck.

Naito worked a cravat and continued to chip away at Okada’s neck. Okada fought out of it, but Naito spit at him. Naito charged at Okada out of the corner and ate a big boot and both men were down. Okada nipped up first. He hit a big flapjack on Naito. He went for a running kick, but Naito blocked it. They went back and forth and Okada rolled through and hit an emerald frozien style neckbreaker. Okada went up top and dropped an elbow. He hit the Rainmaker pose, but Naito blocked the Rainmaker and hit several elbows while holding onto Okada’s wrist. Naito then hit a pop up spinebuster off the ropes. Naito hit a super rana off the top and the 15 minute mark passed. Okada fired back and hit the John Woo dropkick and both men were down as the fans fired up. Okada hit his signature corner dropkick a short time later and Naito went spilling to the floor. Okada then slammed Naito’s knee into the mat on the floor. Okada cleared a table at ringside and tried to send Naito knee first through the table. Naito blocked it, but Okada hit a chop block. Okada then lifted Naito over the barricade and sent him knee first through the table. It looked bad because the table didn’t even break when Naito’s knee went into it. Naito nearly got counted out, but he ran into the ring at the last second. Okada ran to the top rope and nailed Naito with a missile dropkick once he got to his feet for a two count. WOW!

The fans fired up and chanted for Naito as he sold his leg. Naito countered a Rainmaker and hit a tornado DDT off the ropes and both men were down. Naito sold his knee as he tried to get to his feet. Naito hit a high angle Gloria that targeted Okada’s neck. Naito tried to shake some feeling into his left leg before going back after Okada. He put Okada up top and hit an avalanche poison rana for a nearfall that had the Tokyo Dome gasping in unison. WOW! Naito held onto Okada’s wrist, but Okada fought him off with an elbow. Okada ducked a flying forearm and went for a Rainmaker, but Naito ducked it. Naito held onto Okada’s wrist. Okada broke free and went for a forearm. Naito told him to bring it and hit a flying forearm. Okada blocked a Destino, but ate a rolling kick from Naito. Okada fired back with a dropkick, but Naito hit Destino for nearfall that had the crowd gasping for air. OH MY GOD! Naito went for another Desinto, but Naito ducked it only to run into another dropkick from Okada. The fans fired up with both men down on the mat.

Both men got to their knees and pulled each other up to trade blows. The fans fired up with each blow. Okada hit a big forearm and smiled at Naito. They continued to trade as the fans fired up with each blow. Okada glared and got to his feet. He pulled Naito up and hit him with a big forearm. Naito spit in his face and returned fire. They began trading faster and faster and the fans really fired up. Okada went for a Rainmaker, but Naito slapped him in the face. Naito went for Valentia, but Okada hit a spinning Rainmaker. WOW! Naito went for a Rainmaker, but Naito blocked it and went for Destino only for Okada to turn it into a tombstone. Okada then hit a Rainmaker and Naito kicked out at the second. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! Okada went for another tombstone, but Naito got out of it and collapsed. Okada lifted up Naito and he spit in Okada’s face again. Okada lifted Naito’s knee and slammed it into the mat. He slammed Naito’s knee into the mat again. Okada hit a sitout knee slam and the fans booed.

Okada hit a Rainmaker and held onto Naito’s wrist. Okada hit another Rainmaker and let go of Naito’s wrist. He lifted up Naito for a full Rainmaker, but Naito ducked it and hit Destino. Naito’s knee jammed and he was slow to make the cover and Okada kicked out at the last second! Naito went up top and hit the Stardust Press for a nearfall. HOLY S–T! What a nearfall! The 35 minute mark passed and the fans went nuts. Naito lifted up Okada up, but Okada blocked Desitno. Naito hit Valentia and went right into Destino for the win. FINALLY! HE DID IT!! WOW!!

WINNER: Tetsuya Naito to become the new IWGP Hvt. Champion and retain the IWGP IC Championship at 35:37. (*****)

Both men were down after the match. Okada was helped to the back and Romero said he’s a great champion and person. Naito asked for the mic before the titles were presented.

Naito called for Okada. He told him it feels good to win in the main of The Tokyo Dome. Perhaps one more time in the future, let’s do this again. Okada raised his fist at Naito in reply. WOW!

The belts were presented to Naito, who will have his name written in the stars according to the ring announcer. Kelly said this doesn’t change history, but it makes things right for Naito. Naito was handed both belts. He put them both down on the mat and posed over both and hit his pose.

Naito began doing his traditional show closing promo. He said everyone in the building and watching around the world, you have finally seen Tetsuya Naito flip the script. He asked the fans how it was. They applauded. He asked just what would he do with the two belts. He said there is one thing he wants to say. You will never ever forget this weekend. With these two belts, I will now take steps forward into the future. He said that just about brings us to the end, so let’s end this in style. He said everyone get ready to join in. He then shouted out LIJ only for KENTA to attack him. WOAH!

KENTA hit a PK on Naito. The fans booed. Romero said that’s bulls–t on commentary. KENTA then hit a GTS. The fans booed. KENTA grabbed both belts and put them down on the mat. He then sat on Naito Shibata style and raised the belts. The fans chanted for him to go home. BUSHI came down to ringside and KENTA left. Romero said there’s a time and a place for this and tonight is not that night. The fans booed as KENTA left and cupped his ear.

KENTA left and the fans rallied and began chanting for Naito. BUSHI helped Naito out of the ring and Kelly said just as history begins to make things right, KENTA rips it away and rewrites this narrative. Kelly said he was disgusted and Gino said he was thrilled on commentary. Naito collapsed as he was being helped to the back.

(Radican’s Analysis: This was just an amazing and epic match. One of the best NJPW matches I’ve ever seen and perhaps the best. Naito working on Okada’s neck and Okada working on Naito’s injury leg made for a tremendous story. After coming up short so many times at the Tokyo Dome, Naito has finally come through in the main event and is now double champion.This was the ultimate underdog story given the circumstances and history of this match.

The post-match angle with KENTA was a tremendous way to close one of the most incredible Tokyo Dome shows I’ve seen. Amazing storytelling from NJPW.)

Contact Sean at radicansean@pwtorch.com. Follow him on Twitter at sr_torch.