KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Ian Riccaboni joins the show to talk the newly announced Free Enterprise show, as well as the commentators that he looks up to and is inspired by. Ryan and Tyler also break down and preview the Center Stage and Honor Reigns Supreme shows this weekend.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO