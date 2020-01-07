WWE Raw ties last week’s rating, beats year-ago rating, key metrics including how third hour fared with surprise teaser leading to Big Show

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

Last night’s episode (1/6) of WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.69 rating, holding the rating increase from last week. It’s the third week in a row that Raw has outdrawn its audience from the same week the prior year. Raw in October and November of 2019 outdrew the same week 2018 rating three times, so it’s not unheard of lately, but it’s not the norm.

Raw drew a first-hour viewership of 2.550 million (compared to 2.525 million last week). The second hour dropped a bit to 2.409, as is typical. The third hour drew 2.195 for an average first-to-third hour drop-off of 355,000. (323,000 was the 2019 average drop-off.) The third hour opened with the follow up to the Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding, then some unadvertised matches with Charlotte, Drew McIntyre, and Aleister Black, and finally the six-man tag with the mystery partner reveal of Big Show.

Two years ago Raw drew a 1.92 rating. Three years ago, Raw drew a 2.03 rating.