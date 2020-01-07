1/2 STARDOM NEW YEARS STARS report: Stars vs. Tokyo Cyber Squad in an eight-woman tag, Kagetsu & AZM vs. Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

STARDOM NEW YEARS STARS

JANUARY 2, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN AT SHIN-KIBA 1ST RING

AIRED ON STARDOM WORLD

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

A new Stardom World opening kicked things off for the new year. It was half the length of the last one and, rather than spotlight each of the factions, it merely showcased Mayu, Arisa, Hana, Giulia, Kyona & Konami, Kamitani, and Starlight Kid.

-The TCS girls wished a happy new year and said they’d try their best. Hina said they would the start the new year with good teamwork.

The wrestlers had new on-screen graphics as part of their in-ring introductions that included their faction’s logo and their Twitter address.

(1) QUEEN’S QUEST (Leo Onozaki & Hina) vs. TOKYO CYBER SQUAD (Ruaka & Rina)

Ruaka took control over Hina with her size advantage. Rina tagged in and fought her sister for the first time in 2020. Hina caught her with a Gedo clutch for the pin.

WINNERS: Queen’s Quest in 3:56.

-The match run time and winning move is also now listed on the screen post-match.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Let the record books show that Hina won the first match of 2020. I’m guessing the twins’ older sister Hanan must be busy with school as she hasn’t been seen since August and hasn’t wrestled a match since May 16.)

-Hirsch said this was her first time in Stardom and everyone would know who she is. Hoshino said this was her first time fighting a foreigner. Iida said she and Hirsch had similar physiques so she was looking forward to it. Hirsch and Hoshino received generic Stardom logos for their introduction as they are not tied to any factions yet.

(2) SAYA IIDA vs. ITSUKI HOSHINO vs. LEYLA HIRSCH

Hirsch powered both opponents down out of a test of strength. Shoulder tackle to Iida. She went up to but Hoshino pulled her off and down onto Iida. Forearms and dropkicks from Hoshino to Iida. Sleeperhold but Hirsch broke it up. Inside cradle from Hoshino to Hirsch for the first two-count. Hurricanrana from Hoshino countered into a Boston crab by Hirsch. Iida broke it up. Iidabashi to Hoshino but Hirsch broke it up. Hurricanrana from Hoshino to Iida but Hirsch made the save. Release German suplex from Hirsch to Iida. Hirsch ate some forearms from Hoshino and put her away with a top rope moonsault.

WINNER: Leyla Hirsch in 4:49.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Good first showing for Hirsch who wrestles largely for Beyond and WXW. She looked a lot more fluid than some of the first-time gajins we see in Stardom. All three women were very close to one another in height and body type, which is a rarity when Iida’s in a match. Hirsch just needs a different finishing move. Way too many wrestlers do moonsaults these days and, in this company, that includes the current red belt champion.)

-Sumire asked Tora who they were teaming with today. Dust? No, Zoey Skye, Tora corrected her. Sumire said they could bring her into Oedo Tai if she’s good. Watanabe said they wanted to win to set the year off right.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Skye, the inaugural Phoenix Of Rise Champion for Rise Wrestling, wrestled as a babyface called Angel Dust for a long time before turning heel and changing her name to just Dust. Then she created a new babyface characted named Zoey Skye and, these days, she more or less does double-duty on the American indies, wrestling heel as Dust in some places and face as Skye in other areas. This is what Sumire was alluding to when she was joking around in their promo.)

-Sumire threw trash at QQ as they posed on the ropes for their introduction.

(3) QUEEN’S QUEST (Bea Priestley & Artist Of Stardom Champions Momo Watanabe & Future Of Stardom/SWA World Champion Utami Hayashishita) vs. ZOEY SKYE & OEDO TAI (Zoey Skye, Natsuko Tora, & Natsu Sumire)

Watanabe and Tora started. Sumire whipped Watanabe as Tora distracted the referee. Crotch assault from Sumire. Facewash from Tora. Skye tagged in and worked over Watanabe as well. Watanabe came back with a series of dropkicks. In the end Watanabe pinned Sumire with a Peach Sunrise.

WINNERS: Queen’s Quest in 11:41.

(Pageot’s Perspective: If Tora takes over leadership of Oedo Tai from Kagetsu, as has been hinted, her interactions with Watanabe here could be important as they would be two of the faction leaders heading into this spring’s draft.)

-Martina vowed to give up drinking and get serious for the new year. Hayter convinced her to have “just one” in celebration of the holiday and Martina relented. Giulia said this was her advent and Miyagi’s wish.

Giulia and Miyagi entered together and exchanged whispers on the ramp. They immediately attacked Martina and Hayter, foregoing any introductions.

(4) OEDO TAI (Jamie Hayter & Session Moth Martina) vs. GIULIA & ANDRAS MIYAGI

Giulia whipped Hayter into the fan’s seating and hit her with a chair. Miyagi worked over Martina in the ring. Martina of course took the loss, tapping out to Giulia’s Stealth Viper.

WINNERS: Giulia & Miyagi in 7:38.

-Giulia said we would get plenty of her to taste in 2020. She pet Miyagi on the head.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Well, this furthers the story in that we now know Giulia & Miyagi are definitely aligned with zero signs of dissension between them. Giulia received the generic Stardom logo for her victory as they are unaffiliated with any faction and that remains the big question mark at this point. Will they recruit others to start a new fifth unit or remain free agents until the draft in April? Of course they could always bump the draft up in the schedule too in order to make it fit the storylines. Giulia’s quickly become the #1 heel in Stardom.)

-Kagetsu said it’s her retirement road so, for the first and last time, she was teaming with AZM. Kagetsu insisted they’re friends. AZM said yes, as long as she still pays her like she promised. Kid said they were fighting their two rivals. Is this a dream match? She and Iwatani are in the same unit so they can’t lose to a makeshift team.

Kagetsu and AZM entered together with Kagetsu wearing a Queen’s Quest mask that matched AZM’s.

(5) STARS (World Of Stardom Champion Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid) vs. KAGETSU & ARTIST OF STARDOM CHAMPION AZM

Kagetsu and AZM isolated Kid early on. Kagetsu spit water in Kid’s face. The referee reprimanded her so she did the same to him of course. Natsuko Tora gave AZM a bottle of water too. She also spit it on Kid, then splashed the water in the ref’s face. Kagetsu with a pop-up for AZM into a double-stomp on Kid. They strung her up in the ropes and put the ripcord ribbon in her mouth. AZM ran into the stands with the other end but it came loose and took her out. The fans booed so they set it up again and caught Kid successfully on the second try. On a third try AZM purposefully let go and took out Natsu Sumire in the crowd. Tag to Iwatani at 6:30.

She took out both opponents but AZM was able to tag Kagetsu. Armbar to Iwatani. Dragon suplex but Iwatani kicked out of her own move. Ebisu Drop to Kagetsu but she kicked out of her own move. Tags to the high speed kids. Stereo tiger feint kicks from Stars. Stereo standing moonsaults. Northern lights suplex from Kid to AZM but she kicked out. Twisting splash avoided. Flash pins back and forth. Flapjack + cutter combination from Kagetsu and AZM. Top rope double-stomp from AZM to Kid but Iwatani made the save. Tilt-a-whirl octopus avoided by Kid. Crossbody from Kid off Iwatani’s shoulders on the second rope. Code red but Kagetsu narrowly stopped the pin. Suicide dive from Kagetsu to Iwatani. Springboard attempted by AZM but she slipped and fell off the top rope. Stereo kicks from Kagetsu & AZM. Long-distance double-stomp from AZM to Kid but she kicked out at two and a half in a very close near-fall. Body slam from AZM to Kid. Oedo Coaster from Kagetsu. Tilt-a-whirl armbar and Kid submitted.

WINNERS: AZM & Kagetsu in 15:02.

-Kagetsu told Iwatani she didn’t care about her but she really did love Kid. She struck Kid’s pose. She thanked them for accepting the match. Kagetsu thought about saying everything she had to say today but there are still more shows so she’ll wait. She and AZM hugged. AZM said she hates her but loves tagging with her. Her goal this year is to win the high speed title. She suggested a tournament to President Ogawa. As long as Kid’s okay with it? AZM said she’d see her in the finals.

(Pageot’s Perspective: The long-awaited preview of what could have been had Kagetsu been able to draft AZM into Oedo Tai this past spring like she wanted. They undeniably did work well together. A high speed tournament could be a welcome thing as Riho needs something to do and it will produce at least one credible opponent for her, preferably someone upsetting AZM in the finals so that we end up with two real threats chasing the belt.)

-TCS wished us a happy death year. Nakano announced that Saya Kamitani is in Stars now! She asked if they were serious. It appeared that they were (but she still received the generic Stardom logo for her entrance, not the Stars logo).

(6) STARS (Wonder Of Stardom Champion Arisa Hoshiki, Tam Nakano, Saki Kashima, & Saya Kamitani) vs. TOKYO CYBER SQUAD (Hana Kimura, Death Yama-san, & Goddess Of Stardom Champions Jungle Kyona & Konami)

Death wanted to do her pose to each side of the ring but Kamitani attacked her to boos. In the end Konami made Kamitani tap to the triangle lancer.

WINNERS: Tokyo Cyber Squad in 14:39.

-Kimura yelled that they got their first win of 2020. Kyona told Konami to give them a poem. She started to but Kyona yanked the microphone away, seemingly implying that Konami was going to say something that needed to be censored. Kimura was about to say something when she was suddenly interrupted by a male announcer making an announcement about the Stardom TV show airing at 12:30 that night? TCS closed out the show.

(Pageot’s Perspective: The match was just another multi-person, get everyone on the card match. Konami winning the first main event of the year is definitely worth mentioning, though. She definitely holds singles gold this year but the question is which belt and when.)