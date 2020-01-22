AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER 1/22: Pac vs. Moxley for no. 1 contendership for AEW Title, SCU defend against Omega & Hangman, MJF vs. Janela, Baker vs. Kelly, Inner Circle (Jericho & Santana & Ortiz) vs. Jurassic Express

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

JANUARY 22, 2020

NASSAU, BAHAMAS ABOARD THE SHIP OF JERICHO

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@josh_chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

The Ship of Jericho (also known as the Norwegian Pearl) is a Jewel class cruise ship that boasts a crew of 1,099, can carry 2,394 passengers, and has a top speed of 25 knots. The ship docked in Nassau, Bahamas for the taping.

Road to The Bahamas

AEW Dark Results

Big Swole defeated Diamante

Jurassic Express defeated Strong Heart

(Josh’s Analysis: Taz did a great job on commentary this week. The news broke last week that he has signed a multi-year deal with AEW, and I look forward to seeing how he’s used on screen as well as behind the scenes)

ANNOUNCED LINE-UP

This week’s show is Part 2 of AEW’s Bash at the Beach revival. The show was taped Tuesday night as part of “Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave.” The finished show was reportedly copied onto two masters which were flown to Atlanta from the Bahamas on seperate planes. This way, if one plane were to crash, the show would still make it to air.

Matches Announced:

World Tag Team Championship Match: SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) (c) vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (1)

Number One Contender Match: Jon Moxley (1) vs. Pac (2)

Priscilla Kelly vs. Britt Baker.

MJF vs. Joey Janela.

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, & Marko Stunt)

Segments announced:

No segments have been advertised this week.

Matches

World Tag Team Championship Match: SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) (c) vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (1)

For weeks Omega & Page have experienced a series of miscues and miscommunication, in and out of the ring. Despite all of that (and Page’s alarming amount time spent drinking and isolating himself from the rest of The Elite) they’ve strung together a streak of wins over just about everyone else in the division, culminating in this week’s shot at the titles.

(Josh’s Prediction: On one hand, the story of Page turning away from his friends and having a hard time syncing up with Omega is one of AEW’s few cohesive narratives. On the other hand, however, I couldn’t tell you what SCU has been up to since Scorpio Sky wrestled Jericho several weeks back. So this one could go either way, but I’ll be pulling for The Elite.)

Number One Contender Match: Jon Moxley (1) vs. Pac (2)

After defeating Sammy Guevara last week, Moxley suffered a beatdown at the hands of THe Inner Circle. During the chaos Jericho gouged one of Moxley’s eyes with a metal spike from his jacket, damaging the eye enough to require medical attention.

When Pac defeated Darby Allin in last week’s main event, he cut a promo declaring Moxley too injured to compete, and saying that he would automatically become the #1 contender for the World Championship. At this point Moxley burst from the back of an ambulance (wearing an eyepatch!) and made it clear that nothing and no one would keep him from beating Pac in the Bahamas.

(Josh’s Prediction: I love everything about this build up. I love the injury angle, I love the eyepatch, I love the promos. This is a PPV level match and it should be a real treat to watch, with Moxley coming out on top)

Priscilla Kelly vs. Britt Baker (5)

Britt Baker is looking to string together some wins and climb back to the top of the Women’s division.

(Josh’s Prediction: Britt Baker wins an OK 12 minute match that should’ve been a good 6 minute match)

MJF vs. Joey Janela.

Joey Janela is coming off of wins over Shawn Spears and Rey Fenix (airing on next week’s Dark), a win over MJF would be huge for him here.

(Josh’s Prediction: Look for this to advance Janela’s feud with Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian, as well intensifying the crowd’s hatred of MJF. I suspect we’ll see some interference, leading to an MJF win.)

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, & Marko Stunt)

These two groups have hated each other for a while now. Back in December, after insulting every member of Jurassic Express, Jericho challenged Jungle Boy to last 10 minutes in the ring with him–and he did! Jericho was enraged and embarrassed.

Santana & Ortiz defeated Jurassic Express (minus Luchasaurus) on AEW Dark a few months ago, so JE will be looking to avenge that loss.

(Josh’s Prediction: The Inner Circle will use all of the shenanigans at their disposal to defeat Jurassic express in humiliating fashion)

