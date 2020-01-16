1/15 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Miller’s alt-perspective report on Omega & Page vs. Bucks vs. Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz, Moxley vs. Guevara, Pac vs. Allin, DDP returns to action

(2) BRANDI RHODES & MEL (w/Luther) vs. KRIS STATLANDER & HIKARU SHIDA

The Nightmare Collective marched to the ring. Statlander made her way to the ring and went straight for Brandi. Mel stepped into Statlander’s face. Luther cut off Shida’s entrance down the ramp. Shida whacked Luther with a kendo stick.

Mel and Shida started of the match. Shida pulled off a standing hurricanrana to send Mel to the outside. Statlander hit Mel with a moonsault from the ring apron. Shida pulled a chair out from under the ring. She launched herself off the chair with a running knee to Mel. Brandi stayed in her corner and watched as Statlander & Shida double-teamed Mel. Shida took a swing at Brandi in the corner. The distraction led to a big boot from Mel, followed by a big leg drop to the back of Shida. Brandi tagged in and put the boots to Shida. Brandi taunted Statlander leading to dirty double-team tactics on Shida. [c]

Back live, Shida hit a running knee strike to Mel. Brandi tagged in and Statlander came in as well. Brandi ran away and begged. Statlander landed a big roundhouse kick and discuss clothesline on Brandi. Statlander pulled out a Falcon Arrow on Brandi for a two-count. Shida got enough of a top rope drop kick to send Mel to the outside. Brandi speared Statlander for a two-count. Brandi freaked out and tagged in Mel. Mel hit a Black Hole Slam on Statlander. Mel climbed to the second rope, but Shida rolled in hit Mel with a suplex. Statlander landed a standing moonsault press on Mel, and Brandi broke up the pin. Mel ran over Statlander & Shida with a double clothesline. Statlander countered Mel with a cradle Tombstone piledriver for the three count.

WINNERS: Statlander & Shida

(Miller’s Analysis: I’m not upset that this mediocre match happened. I just want to understand why it played out like it did. Statlander & Shida were easily able to overcome the dastardly heels. How are we supposed to take the Nightmare Collective seriously moving forward?)

The announcers segued into a new Dark Order vignette. The clean-cut recruiter appeared in a war room setting and he boasted the high number of recruits. He mentioned Michael Nakazawa has been showing signs of frustrations. It might be a longer process to get to Omega. An off-screen altered voice said, “Excellent.” The recruiter brought up Brandon Cutler and his strong allegiance to The Elite. Hangman Page is also mentioned as the Dark Order’s next potential acquisition.

“So many questions still surrounding the Dark Order,” noted Excalibur.

(Miller’s Analysis: Excalibur might be confused, but I, for one, am starting to see the big picture with the Dark Order. I hope this leads to The Elite vs. The Delete.)

Sammy Guevara blew kisses to the lifeguard as he made his way to the ring. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

(3) “THE SPANISH GOD” SAMMY GUEVARA vs. JON MOXLEY

The “Moxley” chants started while Guevara began live-streaming from his phone. Moxley pulled up in the $750,000 car. The bell rung at the top of the hour. Guevara wrestled Moxley into the corner. Moxley reversed with big chops. Guevara escaped with a flip and strutted away. Moxley turned him inside out with a clothesline. Ross acknowledged Moxley’s success recently at the Tokyo Dome.

Guevara launched backwards with a springboard cutter. Moxley rolled to the outside. Guevara hit a corkscrew plancha to the outside. Guevara went to the top rope but jumped down and showboated. Moxley slapped Guevara and followed through with a big boot and a releasing vertical suplex. Moxley went for a Paradigm Shift on the apron, but Guevara escaped and landed a gnarly top-rope stomp to Moxley on the apron. He tossed Moxley into the guardrail and steps. Guevara gloated some more in the ring. [c]

In the split screen, Guevara applied a side headlock on Moxley. Guevara stood on top of Moxley who was draped on the second rope. Guevara backflipped off into the backwards strut. Guevara squat-pressed Moxley in a display of strength. Guevara slammed a bucket of popcorn on Moxley and threw him into the ring post. Guevara went to the top rope, but Moxley caught him with a second-rope suplex.

Back live, Moxley went for a German suplex but Guevara landed on his feet. Moxley drove Guevara’s head into the ground with a brutal bulldog maneuver. Moxley tried to take Guevara up for a top-rope Paradigm Shift, but Guevara countered with jumping flapjack from the top. Guevara hit a reverse GTS for a convincing nearfall. Guevara went to the top, but Moxley caught him in a chokehold. Guevara instantly tapped.

WINNER: Moxley by submission in 10:00

(Miller’s Analysis: Guevara looked like a star in this match. I love him as the cocky heel that you absolutely love to hate, especially when he’s going toe-to-toe with an A-Lister like Moxley.)

Chris Jericho’s music started and the arena went black. “I can’t see a damn thing,” said Ross. When the lights came back on, all of the Inner Circle surrounded Moxley. Moxley charged at them and got pummeled. Jake Hager choked Moxley, and Jericho flogged him with the AEW belt. Santana & Ortiz held Moxley, and Hager kicked Moxley in the crotch. ‘He has no friends in the AEW locker room,” Excalibur said as the beatdown on Moxley continued.

Jericho unscrewed a large spike from his jacket. He held the spike high and jabbed it into Moxley’s forehead. JR sold the move as an eye shot. An “Aubrey” chant started as multiple referees came down to check on Moxley. The camera cut away from Ortiz as he screamed “The Best! The Best! The Best!” “‘The Best’ my ass,” said a disgusted Schiavone. [c]

(Miller’s Analysis: I wish they would have kept this as an old-fashioned beatdown. The breakaway champagne bottle last week was already pretty hokey. This spike spot was just too unbelievable and, honestly, somewhat insulting.)

After the break, Moxley walked to the back with a white, spotless towel over his right eye. Backstage, Jen Decker approached Jericho. He claimed this was not his fault, and that Moxley signed his own death warrant. There were slight audio problems backstage. “Next week on the Jericho Cruise, we’re going to do the same thing with the Jurassic Express,” Jericho threatened. Guevara flirted with Decker as they left.

(Miller’s Analysis: Jericho, the consummate professional, sold the attack on Moxley while promoting a rather meaningless six-man tag match next week. If he hasn’t already sold out the Jericho Cruise, that should do it.)

-Backstage, Decker started to interview SCU about their upcoming title defense. Hangman Page crashed the interview and accidentally spilled his whiskey on Christopher Daniels. “I’ll whip all three of your ass,” Page said. An apologetic Omega pried Page away. “He’s getting a little frisky. Next week, let’s have a gentleman’s contest,” Omega pleaded. “I’m going to send you my cleaning bill,” Daniels shouted as the segment came to a close. [c]

(Miller’s Analysis: I’ve been in Omega’s shoes countless times, and perhaps in Page’s more often than I’d like to admit. This was a quick and effective way to hook fans in for next week’s title defense, and to further Page’s role as the drunk redneck and “Anxious Millennial Cowboy.”)

(5) DARBY ALLIN vs. PAC – Winner Wrestles Next Week vs. Moxley for No. 1 contendership

Back live, Pac walked down to the ring. Darby skateboarded down the entrance ramp. The bell rang and the wrestlers cautiously circled each other. Darby landed a “thunderous dropkick.” Pac pulled out a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and threw Darby across the ring. Darby dropkicked Pac into the corner. Pac rolled to the outside, and Darby hit a suicide dive through the second and third ropes. Darby hit a duplicate suicide dive from the other side of the ring. Darby looked to hit a hurricanrana from the ring apron, but Pac caught him and viciously swung Darby into the steel steps. “Can Darby continue? Is this match over?” Ross asked as they cut to a commercial. [c]

In the split screen, Pac pulled the steps out and dragged Darby to the top. Pac knocked Darby out cold with a powerbomb on the steps. Pac reentered the ring, and Darby narrowly avoided the countout. Pac locked in the Brutalizer.

Back live, Pac threw Darby into the guardrail. Darby looked to be cut on his right tricep and shoulder blade. Pac hoisted Darby into a fireman’s carry to the second rope. Darby elbowed out and hit a crucifix bomb. Pac went to the outside, and Darby jumped from the top rope and connected with a Coffin Drop. Pac slid back into the ring. Darby landed a Code Red for a two-count. Pac went back outside again. Darby attempted a baseball slide, but Pac pulled up the apron trapping Darby and hit a stiff kick. Pac turned Darby inside out with a clothesline in the middle of the ring. “I know one thing: Pac is pissed,” Ross said.

Darby crawled up to his feet and punched Pac. The wrestlers traded multiple pin opportunities. Darby went for another Coffin Drop, but Pac countered with a German suplex. Pac wrecked Darby with a sit-down powerbomb for a near fall. Pac and Darby met in the corner at the top rope. Pac shoved Darby to the mat and connected with the Black Arrow to the back of Darby. Pac made the cover for the 1-2-3.

WINNER: Pac via pinfall in 12:00.

-After the match, Schiavone headed down to the ring and interviewed Pac. “Tony, Tony, Tony. Enough! What you need to do is congratulate the new no. 1 contender for the AEW championship,” Pac declared. Schiavone mentioned the match with Moxley. “You saw for yourself, Tony. Jon Moxley is physical incapacitated,” Pac said.

Schiavone interrupted, and the camera cut to backstage. Moxley was in the back of an ambulance with a bloodied towel covering his face. The ambulance doors were shut, and Moxley kicked open the back of the ambulance. He emerged with black tape over his injured eye. Moxley had a short walk to the top of the stage. “It ain’t going down like that, brother,” Moxley said. He stated he will be there for their match next week. The show ended with referees and officials keeping Moxley from the ring.

(Miller’s Analysis: This match really worked for both men. It was brutal without turning into a hardcore match. The post-match interview built up the huge main event for next week. I hope Moxley wrestles with an eye patch for the next couple of weeks or else the injury spot will be for nothing.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: With the Bash at the Beach graphics, new set pieces, and a stellar opening match, I was led to believe this would be a must-see show worthy of several repeat viewings. It ended up being a solid episode of Dynamite, nothing more, nothing less. Almost every segment had a purpose (I’m looking at you, Nightmare Collective). AEW needs to be very cautious with Brandi in the future, because I anticipate fans switching the channel anytime she gets screentime, especially as a wrestler. And I might be the only one saying this: Give me more of the Dark Order. I’m loving the devolopment of their storyline.

