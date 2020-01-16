FREE PODCAST 1/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek react to Impact’s Hard to Kill, Impact getting thrown off of Twitch, MLW signing with ICM Partners, more (87 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek react to Impact’s Hard to Kill, including Tessa Blanchard winning the World Hvt. Title despite racism allegations over the weekend. The guys also discuss Impact getting thrown off of Twitch earlier today. Other topics include MLW signing with ICM Partners, and what that could mean for the company. Is Court Bauer the smartest man in wrestling? Then they break down Wednesday Night Dynamite and take listener emails. For next week, email the show — elitemajorimpact@gmail.com

