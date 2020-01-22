VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #584 (January 15, 2000): Cover Story on Steve Austin switching doctors right before major neck surgery, details of Gary Albright dying during wrestling match at age 36, ECW Guilty as Charged PPV coverage, more

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #584 cover-dated January 15, 2000: This issue features a cover story on Steve Austin switching doctors right before major neck surgery… Details of Gary Albright dying during a wrestling match at age 36… ECW Guilty as Charged PPV coverage with Keller’s match report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax… Reports on Raw, Smackdown, Nitro, Thunder, ECW on TNN, and more… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column on Kevin Nash titled “Jacking Off”… WCW Newswire with news that Kevin Nash wanted out of WCW, Ric Flair’s meeting with management to complain about his treatment, and the first report of WCW’s millions in losses in 1999… WWF Newswire with details Rock walking out in the middle of a radio show interview and how Terry Funk almost got in trouble with the WWF… ECW Newswire detailing problems behind the scenes between Raven and Tommy Dreamer… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” on house shows…

