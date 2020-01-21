VIP AUDIO 1/21 – WKH – The News: Punk talks Rumble on FS1 including his preference to win, Wednesday AEW vs. NXT preview and whose line-up is more compelling, ROH Las Vegas March dates, Smackdown rating (22 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look the following news topics: C.M. Punk talks Royal Rumble on FS1’s “WWE Backstage” show including his preference on who should win and why, Wednesday AEW vs. NXT preview and which promotion’s line-up is more compelling, ROH announces two big Las Vegas March dates including a Saturday theme show, and final Smackdown rating from last week with some key metrics.

