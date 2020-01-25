WORLDS COLLIDE 1/25: Full results and match analysis for Undisputed Era vs. Imperium, Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm, Moustache Mountain vs. DIY, more

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

WORLDS COLLIDE REPORT

JANUARY 25, 2020

HOUSTON, TEX. AT THE TOYOTA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON WWE NETWORK

Announcers: Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, Beth Phoenix

[PRE-SHOW]

-Charly Caruso set the stage for the night of NXT vs. NXT:UK action. Sam Roberts and Andy Shepherd joined her on the ramp. Sam took a shot at Texas. Andy Shepherd has been the ring announcer for the UK brand since the beginning.

-Rundown of Undisputed Era vs. Imperium. Sam and Andy promoted their home country’s factions.

(1) MIA YIM vs. KAY LEE RAY

Ray’s UK Women’s Championship wasn’t on the line. Yim entered first. She’s not likely to win here, but it’s good to see Yim back on a mid-major show.