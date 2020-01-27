1/27 WWE Raw Results: Keller’s report on Royal Rumble fallout, Drew McIntyre’s and Charlotte’s celebrations, Liv Morgan vs. Lana

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JANUARY 27, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, TEX.

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Jerry Lawler, Byron Saxton

Tonight after WWE Raw, join me live with guest cohost Mike McMahon to break down the show with live callers, mailbag, and an on-site correspondent from San Antonio, Tex.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a series of freeze frames and snippets of the Royal Rumble focused on Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

-The Raw opening theme aired.

-The announcers introduced Raw on camera, with Philips replacing Joseph, plus Saxton joining Raw’s announce team. Lawler said Charlotte will announce tonight whom she intends to face at WrestleMania. Phillips plugged Liv Morgan vs. Lana with Bobby Lashley and Rusev barred from ringside. They showed fans going absolutely berserk when Edge’s music played last night. (See how much better it is when that doesn’t get spoiled ahead of time?) Saxton said he’d be on the show tonight.

-Drew McIntyre walked out. Lawler said they should all stand in recognition of what he accomplished at the Rumble. (Lawler’s not helping there at all.) Drew walked out. Saxton wondered if Drew is going to face The Fiend or Brock at WrestleMania. Fans chanted “You deserve it!” Drew soaked it up. He said he’ll need someone to come over to him and pinch him. He said he thinks he’s been dreaming for the past 24 hours. He said it feels so good to be standing before them as the winner of the Rumble. “I’m going to WrestleMania!” he said. He said some of the guys like to play games when they’re in this position and draw things out, but that’s not his style. He said it’s time for announcement. He said he’s going to make a challenge. “I challenge Brock Lesnar!” he said. Fans began chanting “Yes!” He said most of the guys in the back are terrified of him, “but not me.” He said he looked him in the eye as he entered the ring last night and he knew he could Claymore him right over the top rope, and he did just that. He said he also knows he’s going to beat Brock for the WWE Title at WrestleMania. He said he’s full of energy and would like to give out some Claymores right now. He wanted a Claymore Party (a distant cousin of Superkick Parties, according to 23 & Me, I’m told). He asked who is going to fight him.

The O.C. music played and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson marched out to the ring. Anderson accepted his challenge. Gallows said he wants to fight him tonight. Drew leaned o the ropes and looked around and said, “Are you thinking what I’m thinking? I’m the dream-maker right now. You can both fight me tonight. Get me a referee.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Okay, not to overreact here, but his body language leaning on the ropes, looking at the crowd, smiling, and saying he’s a dream-maker was a better, more satisfying babyface moment than anything Roman Reigns was scripted to do in the last five years.)

(1) DREW MCINTYRE vs. KARL ANDERSON & LUKE GALLOWS

Drew brushed off an early chop by Anderson. Anderson tagged in Gallows. who chopped Drew in the throat and took over, then tagged in Anderson quickly. They tried to set up Magic Killer, but Drew escaped and headbutted Anderson and gave him an overhead toss. He then leaped off the top rope with a clothesline, kipped up, and then gave Gallows a Future Shock DDT. Then he kipped up again and played to the crowd. Phillips said Drew is on a different level right now. He did the 3-2-1 countdown for the Claymore, then kicked Anderson and then again to kick Gallows (which showed some light). Drew put Gallows on top of Anderson and the ref counted to three. Drew jogged if off. Lawler said he just single-handedly beat the “Best Tag Team in the World.” (I wonder if the Saudi Crown Prince is wondering what kind of con he was sold with that whole tag tournament now.)

WINNER: McIntyre in 2:00.

-After the match, Drew threw Gallows and Anderson out of the ring. Fans suddenly began roaring. Lesnar entered the ring suddenly and he gave Drew an angry F5. He tore off his shirt and threw it onto Drew. Lesnar then held up his WWE Title belt, then left the ring. Drew was writhing in pain.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m all for making Drew look really strong, but that was a significant setback for The O.C. to lose that quickly and decisively.) [c]

-Clips aired from WrestleMania 17 in 2001 of Edge & Christian winning the tag team titles in a ladder match. Phillips plugged that he’d be on Raw later.

(2) REY MYSTERIO vs. MVP

Rey Mysterio made his ring entrance first. Then an MVP video package aired with classic footage of him. MVP hit an early big boot. Rey made a comeback by using a drop toe hold to send MVP into the middle turnbuckle face-first. Then he kicked him, so MVP rolled to the floor. Rey ran and leaped off the ring apron and head scissored MVP into the ringside barricade. [c]

There were dueling chants of “Let’s go Rey! / MVP!” Rey rallied with a series of moves for a two count, but then MVP caught him and power slammed him. He followed with an elbowdrop for a two count; Rey grabbed the bottom rope to force a break. Rey went for a 619, but MVP got up. Rey clipped him in the back. MVP went down like he was shot. Rey then slingshot himself onto the back of MVP and scored a three count.

WINNER: Mysterio in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Just once I want a babyface to try to him his opponent with his face down and act confused when the referee doesn’t count as a tribute to Kamala. That was a lost opportunity for Mysterio there.)

-Phillips plugged Samoa Joe & Kevin Owens would face Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy for the Raw Tag Team Titles. Lawler plugged the Charlotte announcement.

-They played the reaction again of the crowd to Edge’s return last night. Saxton plugged his appearance on Raw tonight. Then the announcers hyped the Lesnar vs. Drew match at WrestleMania.

(3) ALEISTER BLACK vs. KENNETH JOHNSON

Black threw an early kick. He avoided a Johnson takedown attempt and struck suddenly and quickly with a Fade to Black.

WINNER: Black in under 1:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Black is really good as squash matches, and this sequence of beating people with a really well-executed spinning hook cook over and over is effective at making his Fade to Black “the next Stunner/DDT/RKO.”)

-He spoke afterward from mid-ring. He said he got eliminated from the Rumble last night. He said he’s not blaming Buddy Murphy or Seth Rollins. He said the only person responsible for his loss is him. He said the loss is on him and he owns the loss. He said there’s one more thing he is accountable for. He said the last few months he has made the mistake of waiting for people to come to him and knock on his door to pick a fight with him. He sat down mid-ring and said from now on, “I will bring the fight to you.” He set the mic down and smiled.

-They went to the announcers on camera who threw to a video package of Seth & Buddy winning the Raw Tag Team Titles from the Viking Raiders last week on Raw.

-Seth and Buddy made their ring entrance.

-Freeze-frames aired of key moments from the Royal Rumble.

-Seth and Buddy stood in the ring. He said he is there to focus on the positives from the Rumble. He bragged that he eliminated Kevin Owens and he eliminated Samoa Joe, and neither of those men are going on to WrestleMania. He then talked about him and his new disciple defeating the Viking Raiders to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions. He said earlier in the day, Owens and Joe laid out a challenge to them for a tag title defense. He said because he is a benevolent leader, he has accepted the challenge. He called them to come to the ring and “get your asses handed to you by the Monday Night Messiah!” Owens walked out first, then Joe joined him. KO said Seth still talks too much. Seth said he barely said anything. KO said the last two months, he’s been an absolute jackass and he sucks now.