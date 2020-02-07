VIP AUDIO 2/7 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Authenticity is key – Full artistic analysis of the Cody lashings angle from AEW Dynamite with guest host Frank Peteani (70 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The ten lashings angle between Cody and MJF on AEW Dynamite. On the show, Zack Heydorn and special guest Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com provide frame-by-frame analysis of the angle with specific discussion points including entrances playing a role in the psychology of the angle, MJF’s demeanor shifting as the segment played out, Cody selling the lashings in an authentic way, the drama of Cody confidants coming to his aid, whether or not the angle was a success, the future of the feud leading into Revolution, how authenticity was the key to success, and much more. Enjoy!

