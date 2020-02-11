2/12 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Final hype for NXT Takeover Portland, plus Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza for Cruiserweight Contendership, Velveteen Dream return fallout

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

After being attacked by the Undisputed Era, the Velveteen Dream made his surprise return to NXT last week. What does the Velveteen Dream have in store for Roderick Strong and the Undisputed Era just days before Takeover: Portland? The only way to find out is to tune into NXT tonight on USA Network as Maruo Ranallo, Nigel McGuiness, and Beth Phoenix will have the call from Full Sail University. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

What will be the fallout of Velveteen Dream’s return?

Angel Garza vs. Lio Rush – No. 1 Contendership for NXT Cruiserweight Title

Will Tommaso Ciampa be out for retribution ahead of Takeover: Portland?

Will Ripley or Belair get the upper hand?

How will Lee and Dijakovic get ready for Takeover?

What will be the fallout of Velveteen Dream’s return?

After being out of action for months, Velveteen Dream returned to NXT and got a bit of revenge on the Undisputed Era. Not only did Dream get his hands on Roderick Strong, he left a lasting message as his tights were bearing images of the former NXT North American Champion’s wife and child. How will Strong and the Undisputed Era react to Dream’s return just days before TakeOver: Portland?

(Amin’s Analysis: It was great to see Dream back on NXT as he will add more star power to the NXT Title picture. I would expect we will get a single’s match between Dream and Strong to set up the next challenger for the NXT North American Title.)

Will Tommaso Ciampa be out for retribution ahead of Takeover: Portland?

Last week, NXT Champion Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era got a measure of payback on Tommaso Ciampa spray painting X on his challengers back. Luckily for Ciampa, Velveteen Dream returned in time to save the challenger from taking further damage. The question is who will get the upper hand before their championship match.

(Amin’s Analysis: The build has been solid so far and with this being the go-home show before TakeOver: Portland, I would expect to see either Ciampa or Cole leave some sort of lasting impression before NXT Championship match.)

Will Ripley or Belair get the upper hand?

While the thought of potentially facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania looms large, Rhea Ripley has to first focus on defending her NXT Women’s Title against Bianca BeLair at Takeover: Portland. Last week, both BeLair and Ripley worked together as they both stood tall over Charlotte. The question is will BeLair or Ripley get the upper hand before their championship match.

(Amin’s Analysis: This is the one match at Takeover: Portland that has my least interest because the focus is on who will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. I would like to see some memorable angle come out of this show so attention is placed back on BeLair and Ripley and not on Charlotte Flair’s who’s a Raw wrestler and currently not part of NXT.)

How will Lee and Dijakovic get ready for Takeover?

After defeating Killian Dain last week, Dominik Dijakovic will look to win his first championship in NXT as he will challenge Keith Lee for the NXT North American Title. Dijakovic and Lee had some great wrestling matches on NXT. How will both champion and challenger prepare before their title match at NXT Takeover: Portland?

(Amin’s Analysis: For most part we usually see some angle/promo to build interest in a championship match. However, this case is difference because for me the strength of Dijakovic and Lee are their amazing wrestling ability. I would like to see them compete in single matches on tonight’s show so they can showcase their talent and get the fans excited for their NXT North American Championship match.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

The Velveteen Dream returned to NXT and got his hands on the Undisputed Era. Charlotte Flair appeared on NXT but once again didn’t give an answer to Ripley’s challenge. Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano had a heated face-to-face confrontation before their match at NXT Takeover: Portland.

Overall Thoughts

This should be another good episode of NXT and with Takeover: Portland taking place this Sunday, I would expect to see some big angles to build up interest in the top wrestling matches on the show.

