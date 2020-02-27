VIP AUDIO 2/26 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Jericho-Moxley weigh-in ends with chaos and blood, tensions builds with Page & Omega and The Young Bucks, Gary Michael Cappetta, big Orange Cassidy night, Pac-Omega (28 min)

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including the memorable and effective Chris Jericho-Jon Moxley weigh-in which ended with chaos and blood, tension building with Hangman Page & Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, Gary Michael Cappetta returns, a big Orange Cassidy night, Pac vs. Kenny Omega in a standout 30 Minute Iron Man match, and much more.

