VIP AUDIO 2/26 – East Coast Cast #490 (NSFW): Bryant and Hawkins discuss AEW’s upcoming PPV including thoughts on each match, Trav’s trip to Chicago for the AEW show, Lance Archer’s multi-year deal with AEW, more (62 min)

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this truncated episode (thanks, Travis!), Cam and Trav discuss AEW’s pay-per-view coming up this weekend. They give their thoughts on each match and give match predictions. Trav then talks to callers about Travis’ trip to Chicago for the AEW show. Lance Archer signs a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. Jeff Cobb has a bright future.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO