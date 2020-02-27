VIP AUDIO 2/26 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk AEW continuing their streak of good shows headed into PPV weekend, NXT’s well-wrestled show with a couple upset wins and some quality storyline progression, a bit of book club talk, more (97 min)

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav break down and talk about AEW Dynamite and NXT from tonight. AEW continues their streak of good shows headed into their PPV weekend. NXT has a very well-wrestled show, a couple upset wins, and some quality storyline progression. A bit of book club talk. Travis read The Orisha series book 2 and Percy Jackson book 1 this week. B.A. contributes to his namesake mailbag.

