FREE PODCAST 3/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn: Revolution fallout with Moxley celebration, Jake the Snake debuts, MJF gloats, new faction, mailbag & on-site report (121 min)

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Zack Heydorn to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions along with an on-site correspondent from Denver, Col. They discuss the Revolution fallout with Moxley’s celebration, Jake “The Snake” Roberts debuting, MJF gloating, the new faction with Pac and the Lucha Bros., more tension with Hangman Page and Matt Jackson, and more. They also answer mailbag questions including whether AEW can actually grow its audience and talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in Denver. Col. with details on being in the arena and Dark taping results.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM: CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO