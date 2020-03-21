Tony Khan announces AEW is postponing Blood & Guts match, instead announces Matt Hardy vs. Chris Jericho this Wednesday live on TNT

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & LeClair review Raw without a crowd, Austin segment, Edge promo

AEW President Tony Khan posted a thread on Twitter tonight announcing that the AEW Blood & Guts match has been postponed, but AEW Dynamite will air live as scheduled this Wednesday.

“Our goal every week with AEW Dynamite on TNT is to produce great shows for our fans, and I believe we do,” he said. “We felt especially motivated to serve our audience this past Wednesday night given what the entire world is coping with, and hopefully we gave them a well-deserved escape during these trying times. Everyone at AEW is very proud of what we delivered and humbled by the response and the kind words we’ve received from fans and partners throughout the world. Thank you! We plan to continue answering that calling with live weekly shows every Wednesday night on TNT, but the time and circumstances aren’t right for the card we had planned next week for Blood and Guts. That show will happen when the time is right, but what you can count on instead this coming Wednesday night is a great live episode of AEW Dynamite featuring @IAmJericho confronting @Matt Hardy Brand, face-to-face, one-on-one, for the first time ever.”