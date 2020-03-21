VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #593 (March 11, 2000): Cover Story on a number of WCW wrestlers claiming they were victims of racism, cover sidebar summarizing New York Daily News article on drugs in pro wrestling, Top 50 Stories of 1999 feature, more

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & LeClair review Raw without a crowd, Austin segment, Edge promo

SUMMARY of #593 cover-dated March 11, 2000: This issue features a cover story on a number of WCW wrestlers claiming they were victims of racism… A cover sidebar summarizes a New York Daily News article on drugs in pro wrestling… WCW Newswire covers the disintegrating promotion including Hulk Hogan’s blow-up with top management, Sid’s unproductive push, Goldberg’s status, and the post-Russ/Ferrara booking committee… WWF Newswire covers the controversial situation with the Barbara Bush and how a romance with a WWF wrestler may have played a part in her eventual dismissal and Rock taking a dig at Mick Foley… ECW Newswire covers a major controversy with Sabu and Paul Heyman… The Top 50 Stories of 1999 feature… Letters to the Torch reacting to Mick Foley’s retirement match… End Notes by Wade Keller (prophetically) asks if WCW was becoming more trouble than it’s worth… Plus detailed reports on Raw, Nitro, Smackdown, ECW on TNN, and other programs…

