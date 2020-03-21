MITCHELL: Essential watchlist of soulful, effective, character-driven, ticket-selling promos of the mid-’70s to mid-’80s including Flair, Graham, Mulligan (videos embedded)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & LeClair review Raw without a crowd, Austin segment, Edge promo

I have put together a collection of some of the most soulful, effective, character-driven, ticket-selling promos of the mid-’70s through the mid-’80s. I paid particular attention to the Pro Wrestling Preacher Promo pioneered by 2019 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Famer Thunderbolt Patterson, one that was used to earn the highest-grossing gates of the day by T-Bolt, “Superstar” Billy Graham, Dusty Rhodes, Ron Fuller, Austin Idol, Ric Flair, and Blackjack Mulligan.

Oh, and if you think Orange Cassidy has too much color for the sport or that Vince McMahon put the Entertainment into the sport of professional wrestling, consider the following:

1. When Blackjack and I were right:

2. The 1975 Version of The Advocate and The Baddest Man On The Planet:

3. Thunderbolt Patterson, who pioneered that Preacher Promo style, seen here turning his back on Black Power to get the Green Power from The Missouri Mauler, who rumor had it was a shoot-member of a civic organization particularly known for illuminating the dark:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zQvoEcrqs0

4. Superstar Billy Graham, when he owned the Most Famous Arena in The World, Madison Square Garden:

5. Burt and Sally slipped Handsome Jimmy a Silver Bullet so that he and Bob Seger could sell out Madison Square Garden:

6. It’s Not Drugs – Vince McMahon has a Dream:

7. Like Cameron Grimes says, you better like this hat! (Dusty means Don Owens over in Portland, by the way.)

8. Ric Flair stands up to Wahoo McDaniel, who beat up some many fans the night of Battlecade he couldn’t come back to Greensboro for a year and a half:

9. A Red Letter Day For Wrestling in the State of Alabama:

10.That’s Redneck Talk! (The Flame is The Missouri Mauler’s brother, by the way.)

11. All-time Greats have a promo showdown on the biggest wrestling show of its time:

12. The Universal Heart-Throb, the Man Who Made The Rock Regret (never seeing him before):

13. The very first original pro wrestling music I ever saw, and (check out those lyrics!) for my money, the very best: