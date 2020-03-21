3/19 NXT UK TV REPORT: Mastiff & Seven & Webster vs. Gallus, Kassius Ohno vs. Kenny Williams, Joseph Connors vs. Ridge Holland, Kay Lee Ray vs. Dani Luna

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & LeClair review Raw without a crowd, Austin segment, Edge promo

NXT UK TV REPORT (EP. 87)

MARCH 19, 2020

STREAMED ON WWE NETWORK

REPORT BY CHAD KOENIG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Nigel McGuinness, Andy Shepard

-Show started with recap of Finn Balor’s rivalry with Walter.

(1) KAY LEE RAY (c) vs. DANI LUNA

Luna got the lead early on; overpowering Ray. She got a quick roll-up for two and Ray gained momentum after kicking out. She grounded Luna, stretched her and laid in strikes across her chest before a two-count. Luna attempted some strength moves on her but Ray laid her out with

WINNER: Ray at 2:36.

Afterwards, Piper Niven ran down to save Luna from the post-match beating she was getting from Ray.

(Koenig’s Analysis: Nothing special. A squash. The post-match angle was used to set up Ray’s eventual title match with Niven)

-Post-match WWE.com exclusive video showing Finn leaving the arena last week, making eyes with the brass and other competitors from NXT UK. He gave a stare down to Tyler Bate before exiting. It then but to a present day video of Bate talking to management. He went in looking or a match with Balor but was put in to a battle royal match that will take place in two weeks, with the winner facing Walter at Takeover Dublin.

-Nina Samuels in a video complaining about Valkyrie while she was getting her makeup done. She set up a match between the two of them next week.

(2) JOSEPH CONNORS vs. RIDGE HOLLAND

Connors backed away immediately but attempted to attack when Holland came at him, and then tossed Connors around the ring a bit. Connors was sent to the mat with a tilt-a-whirl slam, and Holland just kept attacking. Holland missed an attack and went over the ring. The weekly obligatory through the ropes dive came here. He tossed Holland back into the ring and went to the top and flattened Holland before his first pinfall attempt.

Connors became the first wrestler to really get the upper hand on Holland here, and laid strikes into the big man in the corner before Holland sent him outside. Connors used the rope from the outside to hit Holland’s throat and then went on to attack his ankle. While Connors was laying in elbows, Holland attempted to break free but was caught in a roll up for two. Connors then continued to work on the leg. Holland countered but was taken down and again had his leg pounded on. Connors went back to the the top rope but was caught this time and was sent flying with an impressive overhead suplex, followed by another. Holland then hit a lariat and a shoulder tackle. They went in and out of the ring again. When they got back in, Connors lands DDT for two. Connors rat at him but was caught and finished with a Northern Grit.

WINNER: Holland at 7:47

(Koenig’s Analysis: Holland as finally given a match that wasn’t a squash and put in a good showing with the veteran Connors.)

– Video of Mark Andrews laying on the ground, beaten down. Flash Morgan Webster and Mastiff come to help and blame Gallus.

-Ilja Dragunov video package

(3) KASSIUS OHNO vs. KENNY WILLIAMS

The start of the match was essentially the two countering each others strength tests and holds. Williams grabbed a quick roll up for the first pinfall attempt of the match. Ohno caught Williams and countered out. He attempted a cross body but was caught. Williams countered that into a back slide for two. Williams went to the top rope while his arm was being held and Ohno tossed him to the mat. Here, Ohno got the momentum and started tossing Williams around before wrenching his arm in the middle of the ring on the mat.

Back to their feet, Williams tried to chop at Ohno, who then grabbed his arm and worked it on the ropes. Williams kicked Ohno out of the ring and connected with a wrecking ball dropkick, and the second obligatory fly through the ropes of the show. When they got back in the ring, Williams went to the top for a missile dropkick and a shotgun dropkick. A two count followed. Ohno caught Williams again and stunned him before landing a rolling elbow, followed by the Kassius Klutch for the tapout victory.

WINNER: Ohno at 7:00

(Koenig’s Analysis: A decent match. Glad to see Ohno get a win here. He’s a valuable talent and I’d like to see him built up stronger.)

-Backstage interview with A-Kid. Noam Dar interrupted, setting up a match for next week.

-Jordan Devin vs. Travis Banks and Noam Dar cs. A-Kid confirmed for next week.

(4) GALLUS (Joe Coffey & Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) (c) vs. MASTIFF & TRENT SEVEN & FLASH MORGAN WEBSTER

Trent Seven because the fill-in parent for the match after Andrews was taken out earlier.

Seven and Wolfgang start the match and hit the ropes hard. Tag to Webster who gets a one-count after a standing moonsault. He tags to Mark Coffey. Webster went to the top for a moonsault and a two count. The outside members fo Gallus tried to interfere but Webster kicked them to the floor. While he was doing that, Coffey kicked him to the mat and tagged in Wolfgang. He put Webster down quick for a two. Gallus put Webster in their corner and exchanged tags in. Mark Coffey beat Webster up around the ring before connecting with a backbreaker and two count. Coffey then held Webster in the ring and chocked him with his own arm before slamming him to the mat a couple of time. Wolfgang tagged himself in and continued the pounding before tagging Joe back in. Webster fought away from Joe and tagged in Mastiff, who went in and cleaned house, sending Gallus out of the ring, leaving just Mastiff and Joe Coffey, who was tagged in. Mastiff hit a powerbomb for two. Coffey didn’t see the tag to Webster who hit a swanton for two. Wolfgang was climbing the side of the ring when Webster took him out. Coffey grabbed him and put him in an electric chair. Webster countered with a roll up for two. Triple teaming ensued, and Joe Coffey gets the tag, hits the Best For Bells and gets the win.

WINNER: Gallus at 9:23

(Koenig’s Analysis: A solid, and very busy six-man. Webster was the MVP of this match, opening the most time and taking the most from Gallus. Side note: as a massive fan of The Who, I appreciate Webster’s relatively new ‘mod’ gimmick, and using some of The Who’s symbolism.)

