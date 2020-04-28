4/27 AEW ROAD TO TNT CHAMPIONSHIP: Jake Roberts and Dustin preview semi-finals of Archer vs. Dustin, Darby bluntly says he’s not star-struck by facing Cody anymore

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



ROAD TO TNT CHAMPIONSHIP

POSTED ON YOUTUBE.COM

APRIL 27, 2020

REPORT BY ZACH GRAHAM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Watch it below…

– Jenn Decker introduced herself and said she’s here with the tournament semi-final breakdown. The TNT Championship Tournament bracket was shown and she said both semi-final matches will be happening this week on Dynamite including Cody vs. Darby Allin and Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer. Decker said that Allin and Cody have a fairly complex history and, if you put it in Facebook terms, their relationship could be summed up as “it’s complicated.” She said their rivalry dates back to before Dynamite when the two first faced off at Fyter Fest. Highlights aired as Decker explained that this match ended with a draw while video of Cody went for a pin as the time expired. Decker said after this match, Cody talked about how impressed he was with Darby and said a rematch would definitely take place.

Decker then talked about Darby joining forces with Cody to take on Butcher and the Blade with the stipulation being that, if Allin and Cody won, Allin would get his rematch. Highlights aired of their tag team match against Butcher and Blade where they would win. The rematch took place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville on January 1, 2020. Decker explained that Cody managed to get the win that night due to Cody’s new coach, Arn Anderson. Video aired of Anderson yelling at Cody to get his knees up as Allin went for a Coffin Drop, which lead to the pin victory for Cody. Decker said that the backstory goes to show the familiarity the two have with each other and asked “how do you defeat someone who may know you better than you know yourself?”

Decker said during their last match, Cody’s willingness to listen to his coach is what propelled him to victory, but he’s a different person now. Since then, Cody has been living a nightmare. Decker said that, after Cody removed himself from AEW World Championship contention after losing to Chris Jericho, he spent the majority of the new year fixated on MJF. Highlights aired of Cody taking the belt lashes and of the cage match with Wardlow. Decker then said that, unfortunately for Cody, this would all lead to a soul crushing defeat to MJF at AEW Revolution. Decker said that now, Cody is having his wrestling career and, quite frankly, his manhood questioned by Jake Roberts on a weekly basis because he’s supposedly dodging his client, Lance Archer. Meanwhile, Darby has seemingly grown more dominant with wins over Sammy Guevara and took on Chris Jericho and Guevara in what was essentially a two on one handicap match. Decker said “to put it plainly, Darby Allin has no fear and the most dangerous man is one with nothing to lose.”

Decker said that, on the other side of the bracket Dustin Rhodes has had a long road to get to this tournament. She recapped the eventful moments Dustin has had since joining AEW including Jake Hager smashing his arm in a car door, taking on Santana and Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara. Decker said that decades of battles can wear down even the strongest of bodies and Dustin found himself questioning whether he’d reached the end of the road just last week when he threatened retirement if he lost to Kip Sabian. Now, Dustin takes on Lance Archer who’s been on a path of destruction since arriving in AEW. Decker said that included “nearly murdering” Marko Stunt. Decker said Archer will be the biggest opponent Dustin has faced since fighting Jake Hager and his own brother Cody. Decker said if Dustin is going to win this match, he needs to find a way to minimize the damage Archer is able to inflict, capitalize on Archer’s impulsiveness, and not let Archer use his size against him. If not, this match will end just as disappointing as the ending of The Sopranos, with a black out.

– QT Marshall and Brandi Rhodes were sitting next to each other in the conference room. Brandi was on a laptop and called Dustin to discuss the upcoming match. The two asked Dustin about putting his career on the line without consulting them since he and Marshall are tag partners. Dustin apologized, but Marshall and Brandi laughed it off as QT said Dustin was lucky to have Brandi out there to help him. Brandi asked him about the match with Archer, QT said he loves him like his own brother and he did great against Kip Sabian, but Archer is a different animal. Dustin cut him off and said he needs their support. He agreed that Archer is “a big ol’ bastard,” but he’s fought big bastards before like Undertaker, Kane, and Van Vader. Dustin said he isn’t scared and he has a point to prove and the goal is in sight, which is to become the first TNT Champion. Brandi responded and said she never had doubt, but Marshall did, but after Dustin’s response they’re confident now. Brandi said that she’s getting a little bit of anxiety at the thought of Dustin vs. Cody in the finals and called it her worst nightmare. Dustin and QT both said that they cross that bridge when they get there because they need to focus on tomorrow. Dustin did say that, if it came to it, it hurts his heart and soul to think about having to fight Cody again. Brandi asked if he wanted them out there with him against Archer. Dustin said he’s thought about it, but he doesn’t want QT out there, but he would like Brandi to be out there. Brandi laughed and said it’s because of her spear, Dustin laughed and agreed and QT said he’s going to learn a spear now.

– Leva Bates narrated a letter she was writing. She addressed it to her nearest companion. She said that she prays that he (Peter Avalon) isn’t in harm’s way and that this letter finds him well. She said she longs for a conclusion to his rivalry with Cutler and she hopes he succumbs to humility and makes peace. To the purpose of her letter, she said a dear colleague of theirs has lost something very dear to her and she’s taken it upon herself to assist her in finding it. Clips of Hikaru Shida making her ring entrance aired. Bates admitted that this isn’t entirely an altruistic act. She asked about the item and if it’s value is merely sentimental, or is there more to its significance? She speculated that it could be an item passed down from generation to generation of great warrior, or maybe it’s metaphysical in nature. She said she is going forth with this mission cautiously, yet determined. She said she doesn’t tell him this to cause him apprehension for her safety, but because she misses the strength she had with him standing beside her. She said it has been some time since they’ve seen each other. She brought up the moment where Avalon caught her in the middle of a match with Colt Cabana and stared deeply into her eyes. The clip of that moment aired. She said she still thinks thoughtfully of that very moment, but for now all of her focus is on the task at hand.

– Jake Roberts was sitting in front of a projector airing clips of Lance Archer’s attack in the back yard ring. He said that last week Dustin was talking about retirement if he couldn’t beat Kip Sabian. “Christ, you squeaked by that” he said. Highlights of the Dustin-Sabian match aired. Roberts said that’s not a good thing because now he’s set to go against Lance Archer.

Dustin said he realizes now that he’s loved by millions and millions of people and this is his opportunity to be the first ever TNT Champion.

Roberts said that Lance Archer doesn’t need fans, he feeds off his own anger and he wants to hurt somebody. Dustin just so happens to be a Rhodes as well, which makes it even better.

Dustin said he and Archer are both very hungry, passionate, and powerful people in their sport.

Roberts said “I’m going to lay it out there real simple. Lance will eff you up.” Highlights aired of Archer hitting the Black Out finish with Schiavone and Jericho reacting to it on commentary. Roberts said it’s better to acknowledge the fear and just walk away.

Dustin said “win or lose, you’re going to remember the natural Dustin Rhodes.”

Roberts said if he doesn’t walk away from this, he will be carried away from this. Roberts said “goodbye old friend” and saluted Dustin and laughed.

– Tony Schiavone sat down with Darby Allin to get his thoughts on his match with Cody. Schiavone started by saying that facing Cody again, due to their history, has to be a special moment for him. Allin looked irritated by the question and asked Schiavone why it’s a special moment for him. Schiavone confusingly responded that it’s special because Cody brought him in to AEW and he knows Cody, so he thought it might be… Allin cut him off and said “special.” Allin said that Cody may have brought him in to AEW and he does respect the hell out of him, but it’s not special for him to step into the ring with him again. He asked Schiavone where you draw the line between grateful and being an ass kisser. Schiavone looked intrigued. Allin said that all you get from the young guys in the locker room is ass kissers. Schiavone tried to acknowledge that, but Allin continued and said he’s not just happy to be in AEW because it’s not special, it’s business. A clip of Allin punching Cody was shown. Schiavone said he gets it and it’s a business for everybody there.

Schiavone said that they’ve faced off twice before now. The first match was a draw and the second match didn’t go Allin’s way, now what about the third match? Allin said the first time he stepped in the ring with Cody, you could say that he was a little star struck, for lack of a better term, about AEW because he came from these “shitty indies.” Allin said there was a lot going through his mind that night and he got a little too reckless. The clip of Allin’s missed coffin drop onto the ring apron from their first match was shown. Allin said that his one downfall in the second match was Arn Anderson. He said “knees Cody knees” as Anderson did that night as the video was shown. Darby said he’s not dealing with it this time because Arn isn’t there this time. He sat up and said he often asks himself what the most important part of the story is, the beginning, the middle, or the end. Allin said nobody has ever kicked out of the coffin drop. Schiavone shook his head and said that’s true. Allin said the only thing he needs in this match is to just be me. Allin said he guarantees that Cody will not kick out of the coffin drop. Schiavone then wrapped up the interview and said good luck to Darby.

FINAL THOUGHTS: I loved this episode of Road To! I thought Jen Decker segment running down the matchups was great and felt like the type of analysis you would see on ESPN or Fox Sports when they discuss matchups in any professional sports league. It was logical and insightful. She sounded knowledgeable and did a good job discussing each competitor and their history in the case of Darby and Cody.

The Jake Roberts-Dustin Rhodes back and forth promo was good. Jake seems very confident in Archer while Dustin is selling how much this means to him and seems determined. I don’t think there’s any doubt Archer wins, but if you’re a casual viewer, this may convince you that Dustin has a good shot. I think building up Dustin this way will only help make Archer look like a monster when he destroys him on Wednesday.

The thing I can’t praise enough was that Darby Allin interview. That was fantastic! Darby seemed serious and, quite frankly, angry. He’s reacting as if this isn’t something that he’s grateful for the opportunity to just be a part of, it’s something he wants because he’s earned it. He seemed extremely confident heading in to the match with Cody.

Personally, I hope Darby wins the match, but I’m not sure he will. With no audience for Double or Nothing, PPV buys become more important as the only revenue source for the show. Because of that, I think paying off the Cody vs. Lance Archer angle is the highest profile match they can do, though I hate how predictable it is. It’s really convenient that Archer and Roberts come in calling for a match with Cody to then be conveniently handed it in the finals of this tournament. What are the odds?! If they go that route, it will be fine and it will be a good match, but I think putting Darby in there and being the underdog baby face against the monster heel will be a good story and a good way to build up Darby, even if he would lose to Archer in the end.

CATCH UP… AEW ROAD TO TNT CHAMPIONSHIP 4/20: Dustin Rhodes puts his career at stake, plus Cody, Brandi, Schiavone, and a special Dark Order segment