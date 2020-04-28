FREE PODCAST 4/28 – WKPWP – Interview Tuesday with Mick Foley: King of the Ring 1997 vs. Triple H, Undertaker breaking character, Fiend-Mankind parallels, wrestling during pandemic, Samoa Joe, Jericho, Big Show, Drew, Becky (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents Interview Tuesday with Mick Foley, a pioneer of early hardcore style wrestling and one of his generation’s great promo artists. In this wide-ranging interview lasting well over an hour, Foley talks about these topics:

His memories of the 1997 King of the Ring match with Triple H that was highlighted on Raw last week in the Triple H Career Moment Countdown.

Advice Triple H gave him about his in-ring style as a babyface.

His thoughts on empty arena wrestling, his memories of Backlash 1999’s Boiler Room match with Big Show and his Halftime Heat match with The Rock (including a great story on helping Rock prepare by watching the Terry Funk vs. Jerry Lawler empty arena match).

The parallels of The Fiend/Bray Wyatt and Mankind/Mick Foley characters with a critique of Bray’s early work.

How he feels about pro wrestling still happening despite the rest of entertainment shutting down due to the coronavirus.

His thoughts on Vince McMahon and how he has changed over the years.

Memories of working for Joe Pedicino and his Global Wrestling Federation.

NXT starting a true developmental off-shoot where wrestlers can find their voice in a smaller setting

His son working behind the scenes in NXT and where his son’s passion lies.

Working with Big Show on his new Netflix sitcom series.

Did Big Show have the career he deserved?

His kinship with Chris Jericho and thoughts on the long-lasting career he’s had.

A great anecdote about Japanese wrestling culture, Jericho bulking up, and Jericho’s approach to t-shirts in Japan.

What prompted him to compliment Samoa Joe’s color commentary on Twitter.

His thoughts on MVP and the new team of Cedric Alexander & Ricochet.

His opinion on Drew McIntyre as a centerpiece top act in WWE.

His updated thoughts on the women’s division in WWE including Becky Lynch.

VIP AFTERSHOW TOPICS…

Any interest in writing a wrestling book and the plot idea he has in mind

Mick’s position on semi-colons and commas .

Someone who betrayed his trust and how it changed his approach to interacting online

Which two or three wrestlers did he have the most fun working with.

His thoughts on Undertaker breaking character and diving into social media and long-form interviews, in light of Mick’s Hall of Fame speech comment about not wanting to live in a world where Undertaker is Tweeting.

What he’s doing to fill his time isolating himself during the coronavirus.

