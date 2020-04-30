FREE PODCAST 4/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Parks: TNT Championship finals set after Dustin-Archer and Darby-Cody, plus Moxley, MJF, Baker, Bubbly Bunch vignettes, live callers, mailbag (100 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Pro Wrestling Torch columnist and PWTorch Dailycast host Greg Parks to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and emails. They discuss the TNT Championship finals being set after Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer and Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes, plus video segments with Jon Moxley, MJF, Britt Baker Baker, and Bubbly Bunch. Also, Mark Stunt vs. Brodie Lee, Wardlow and Shawn Spears matches, a hardcore style tag match, and more. The mailbag includes a question on whether EC3, who is reinventing himself on social media, would be a worthy signing for AEW. Then in the VIP Aftershow, they close with analysis of next week’s announced line-up as they return to live TV and Chris Jericho’s color commentary and how it compares to what Mick Foley said he likes about Samoa Joe’s color commentary in his interview with Wade Keller this week. Should Jericho continue with color commentary or is it time to move on?

