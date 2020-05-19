WWE Monday Night Raw: Did viewers stick around after last week’s surge to a six-week high after Money in the Bank PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (5/18) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network drew a 1.32 rating, down from last week’s post-Money in the Bank PPV episode, which drew a six week high rating of 1.46. The monthly average for May is 1.34. The average for 2020 so far is 1.51.

First hour viewership was 1.818 million. Second hour viewership was 1.810. Third hour viewership dropped to 1.644. That’s a first-to-third hour dropoff of 174,000, below the yearly average dropoff of 296,000. The third hour opened with the return of Kevin Owens hosting The Kevin Owens Show and closed with Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin.

That was good enough for Raw to finish in positions 1, 2, and 5 in the cable rankings Monday night in the key 18-49 demographic. TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” finished in spots 3 and 4.

