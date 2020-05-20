Body of Shad Gaspar identified after washing ashore overnight on Venice Beach, pro wrestling industry mourns his death

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The body of Shad Gaspar was found washed ashore on Venice Beach, three days after he went missing when a rip tide pulled him and his son Aryeh were caught in. His son was rescued at the time by life guards. The 39 year old husband and father wrestled in WWE from 2002-2010 primarily as part of the Cryme Tyme tag team.

The Associated Press reports that Gaspard was about 50 yards from shore when he was last spotted by a life guard when a wave crashed over him and he was swept out to sea.

Yesterday his wife released a statement expressing thanks for those searching for him. “We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,” the statement said.