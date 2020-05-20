FREE PODCAST 5/19 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Undertaker documentary, AEW Double or Nothing line-up, Drew Gulak, potential NXT call-ups, Impact, more (125 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the Undertaker documentary, the AEW Double or Nothing line-up, Drew Gulak, potential NXT call-ups including Keith Lee and Damien Priest, how Impact is doing with its TV show during the coronavirus area, and more.

