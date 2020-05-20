VIP AUDIO 5/19 – WKPWP VIP Aftershow: Keller & Powell answer emails on whether AEW’s PPV should be free on TNT, Lashley’s build to title shot, Tony Khan honeymoon period with fans, mystery hacker, impact of Becky’s hiatus, more (48 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the VIP Aftershow portion of a special Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. Topics include AEW’s PPV should be free on TNT, Bobby Lashley’s build to title shot, Tony Khan honeymoon period with fans, mystery hacker, WWE women’s reshuffling after Becky Lynch indefinite hiatus, the heavy-handed Edge-Randy Orton hype, and is Brandi Rhodes unfairly over-criticized.

