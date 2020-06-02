FREE PODCAST 6/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins: Seth-Rey, Lashley-MVP-Lana, Garza-Caruso, KO-Apollo, Charlotte-Asuka, Nia-Kairi, live callers and mailbag (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast show to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the Rey Mysterio retirement storyline with Seth Rollins, Angel Garza’s flirting with Charly Caruso, Charlotte vs. Asuka, the Bobby Lashley-MVP-Lana dynamic and where it could be headed, Apollo Crews defending against Kevin Owens, and more.

