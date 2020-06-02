VIP AUDIO 6/1 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Seth-Rey, Lashley-MVP-Lana, Garza-Caruso, KO-Apollo, Charlotte-Asuka, Nia-Kairi, Orton promo (26 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the Rey Mysterio retirement storyline with Seth Rollins, Angel Garza’s flirting with Charly Caruso, Charlotte vs. Asuka, the Bobby Lashley-MVP-Lana dynamic and where it could be headed, Apollo Crews defending against Kevin Owens, a strong Randy Orton promo, and more.

