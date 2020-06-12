VIP AUDIO 6/11 – WKH – The News: Heyman out as Raw’s top creative director, who are the Paul Heyman Guys who could be affected, will this derail Drew McIntyre, what are people in WWE saying, plus NXT-AEW ratings (24 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at Paul Heyman out as Raw’s top creative director from a number of angles, including who are the Paul Heyman Guys/Gals who could be affected, will this derail Drew McIntyre’s push as the top-top act, what are people in WWE saying about Heyman lately, and what this says about the Vince McMahon-Bruce Prichard relationship. Also, NXT-AEW ratings including key metrics and updated 7-day viewership for both shows.

