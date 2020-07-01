7/1 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Full line-up for Fyter Fest Night 1 including Cody defending TNT Title, Jericho on commentary, Page and Omega chemistry to be tested again

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER – “FYTER FEST NIGHT 1”

JULY 1, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.

Road to AEW Fyter Fest Night 1

The “Road To” series returns with packages hyping the TNT Championship match between Cody and Jake Hager, the Women’s Championship match between Hikaru Shida and Penelope Ford, and the Tag Team Championship match between Kenny Omega & Adam Page and The Best Friends.

AEW Dark Results

Shawn Spears defeated Max Caster

Lance Archer defeated Pineapple Pete

Ricky Starks defeated Griff Garrison

Scorpio Sky defeated Brady Pierce

Allie & Brandi Rhodes defeated KiLynn King & Skyler Moore

Butcher & Blade defeated Fuego del Sol & Low Rider

Young Bucks defeated Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 pic.twitter.com/hRz73fZpCX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 1, 2020

Advertised for Dynamite

Chris Jericho on commentary

Private Party (w/Matt Hardy) vs. Santana & Ortiz

MJF & Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus

Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager for the AEW TNT Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford for the AEW Women’s World Championship

Hangman Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Final Thoughts

The biggest question on this show is, once again, whether or not Kenny Omega and Adam Page can hold it together long enough to get through their match. At first, I looked at their matchup with the Best Friends as a blow-off, easy victory. A match that didn’t call for much attention. But when I really thought about it the more I realized that Chuck and Trent would be great transitional champions: they are fan favorites, they can put on a great match, and they wouldn’t lose much shine dropping the titles to the next guys. AEW is going to need to pull the trigger on the Omega-Page tension eventually, either splitting them up or having them come together stronger than ever, and I think they should do it sooner rather than later.

