6/17 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Orange Cassidy-Chris Jericho confrontation, FTR vs. SCU, Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow, Brian Cage in action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JUNE 24, 2020

LIVE IN JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join me live with guest cohost Tyler Sage from the PWTorch VIP “Podcast of Honor” show to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5-10 MINUTES AFTER DYNAMITE

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

(1) LUCHASAURUS vs. WARDLOW – Lumberjack match



Heavy-hittig between these two from the start. Wardlow yanked on Luchasaurus’s mask at one point. They ended up fighting on the ramp and to the stage where Wardlow landed a poweslam. The lumberjacks began fighting. After Luchasaurus knocked Wardlow into the lumberjacks, Luchasaurus then landed a Shooting Star Press onto the crowd below. Luchasaurus landed a tail whip and chokeslam. When he went for the cover, MJF tried to distract the referee. Jungle Boy jumped him. Wardlow hit a low-blow and his F10 for the win. Ross said the low blow is what did it. They showed MJF clutching his ribs at ringside before leaping into the ring and attacking Jungle Boy. A crowd entered the ring for a pullapart brawl totalling more than a dozen wrestlers.

WINNER: Wardlow in 9:00.

-A Taz scouting report vignette aired as he detailed Brian Cage’s offense. “Mox, you are in great danger when you defend your title at Fyter Fest against Brain Cage.”

-They went to the announcers at ringside. They plugged the line-up of scheduled matches and segments including the Orange Cassidy-Chris Jericho face-off and Fyter Fest press conference footage involving Cody and Jake Hager.

-They went to Britt Baker who was encased in a plexiglass shield with two people guarding her, one wearing a bandana mask. [c]

(2) HIKARU SHIDA vs. RED VELVET

Ross noted that Shida has an 11-1 singles record in 2020. Excalibur called it “amazing.” Ross hyped Fyter Fest as a PPV quality event over two weeks on free TV (well, a pay cable channel isn’t exactly free TV). Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian yelled at Shida who engaged in some verbal sparring. Ford took a cheap shot at Shida, slapping her. When Shida tried to hit her with her cane, the ref blocked it and ordered her back into the ring. Shida won in seconds, then promptly leaped to the floor and got into it with Ford. Sabian helped separate them and yelled at Shida. Shida punched him and then Shida and Ford fought again until they were restrained. Sabian lost a lens in his sunglasses and threw a fit about it

WINNER: Shida in a few seconds.

-The announcers threw to the press conference

-Fyter Fest Press Conference. A woman from AEW introduced herself and the segment. Cody, Arn Anderson, and Brandi Rhodes were sitting next to each other. Jake Hager and his reps were late. She asked Arn if he was surprised Hager wasn’t there. Arn said he’s not surprised. He said the timing is not right for Hager despite being a big badass. Arn said he pushed Cody’s buttons and got him to challenge Hager. He said not showing up at the press conference is disrespecting them. “It’s only show me one of two things. You’re either doubting yourself or you’re just too stupid to get up here and put a brave front.” (Huh?) He said when this is all done, they’ll still have a champion in Cody.

She threw to “Matt Brock from PWI” to ask a question from off-camera. (Cute reference, but it just makes something presented straight seem like it’s a frivolous skit on a Being the Elite episode.) “Brock” asked how it feels to be the first TNT Champion. (Hard-hitting question, there!) Cody said he still believes in the American Dream and it gives him hope. He said last week Arn selected Ricky Starks had $3.67 cents before coming to Dynamite and he left Dynamite with a job in AEW. He said he is a bit of a Boy Scout who does the work, which doesn’t sit well with everybody.” He said he takes wrestling seriously because wrestling has fed him since he was born. “I don’t like META wrestling. I don’t like play wrestling. I don’t like cosplay wrestling. I like professional wrestling.” He said he likes to fight and likes the taste of his own blood. He said they provide a service for the fans at home. As he talked about the TNT Title belt being incomplete, suddenly he was distracted by the arrival of Jake Hager and his wife. Hager asked Cody if he’s ready. They went face-to-face and Hager called for a cameraman. They struck a pose. Cody slapped Hager’s arm away when it got too close to him. Cody said “it’s all good.” (It never actually is when people say that, by the way.) Hager’s wife threw water in Cody’s face. Dustin yelled for security to get her off the stage now.

(Keller’s Analysis: Eh. Arn is pretty low energy these days with strange syntax. Cody was true to his character, but not particularly energized there. Hager was smug. Not overall a particularly effective segment.) [c]

-They went to a vignette on Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a car. Sonny said if anyone can relate to him, it’s her. Sonny said they all lose themselves every now and then. She said they should switch places so Joey can drive. They filmed Janela and Kiss at a gas station. Some guys gave Sonny a hard time. Sonny fought them off as Janela shopped and began eating a burrito. They fought off the attackers which was show with cinematic production and slo-mo. Sonny laughed and told Joey, “I can get used to this.”

(2) COLT “BOOM BOOM” CABANA & BRODIE LEE vs. SONNY KISS & JOEY JANELA

Excalibur said Colt hasn’t committed to joining Dark Order, but this could be a deciding factor. Sonny dominated early against Brodie including a handspring into a slap. Brodie brushed off the attack and battered Sonny. Brodie threw Sonny into the corner so he could tag in Janela. Colt also tagged in. Kiss and Janela worked over Colt. Brodie made the save. Sonny landed with splits when Brodie threw him over the top rope. Dark Order’s Reynolds and Silver attacked Sonny. Cot didn’t see it, but did hit Sonny with an elbow (that showed a TON of light). Colt took over. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

Back live, Sonny avoided a Colt corner splash. Ross called Kiss “she” again, which in general is among the pronouns Sonny is okay with, but this isn’t a mixed gender tag match, so it’s strange sounding. They did some dives on the floor. The audience chanted “This is awesome!” Janela landed a top rope splash on Colt, then he rolled Colt into position for a Sunny 450 splash. (Colt rolling into position was hardly subtle.) Janela made the cover, but Brodie broke up the cover. Janela lifted Colt onto his shoulders. Sonny went for a top rope move, but Colt ducked and rolled up Janela for a near fall. Ross noted this is Sonny’s first match on Dynamite. Silver and Reynolds pulled Cabana to the floor to avoid a second rope legdrop by Kiss. Sonny dove onto them. Brodie kicked Sonny at ringside. Janela leaped at Brodie, but he side-stepped him and Janela flew into the barricade. He threw him back into the ring where he gave Janela a discus lariat. Brodie offered to let Colt get the pin. Ross said Kiss and Janela have synergy and are a team to keep their eye on despite the loss.

WINNER: Cabana & Lee in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Sloppy execution in a lot of spots with awkward timing. Janela and Kiss are a fun mix of personalities, though.)

-After the match, Lance Archer attacked Sonny. Janela threw a chair at Archer, but Archer batted it away and kicked him in the face. Jake (without a facemask) pushed Archer away and told him not to waste his time because he’s already knocked out. He told him to find someone else to beat up.

-They aired a brief video feature on Shawn Spears. [c]

(3) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. SCU (Kaz & Christopher Daniels)

The announcers discussed that Q.T. Marshall was exposed to someone with COVID-9 symptoms and chose not to travel to the show on AEW’s medical advice. Ross said nobody takes better care of their athletes than AEW. Ross said the virus is non-denominational and bipartisan. “It doesn’t care,” he said. “Wear your mask, folks.” A few minutes in all four entered the ring and shoved each other and then broke into a brawl. All of them tumbled over the top rope to the floor. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split screen. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Dax hit a slingshot suplex and held up four fingers. The announcers wondered if that was a sign Tully Blanchard might manage them some day. Daniels had Dax rolled up, but Harwood reversed him while the ref was distracted, leading to a near fall. Schiavone said this tag team match is a throwback. Dax scored a near fall after a double-team legdrop Vegematic. Ross cited the Midnight Express for making that move famous. Daniels scored a near fall a minute later after countering a move. Kaz and Daniels double-teamed Dax for a near fall. Daniels hit an Angel’s Wings. Cash made a save the way saves should be made in a tag match, charging hard and legitimately knocking Daniels off of Dax before the three count. FTR finished Daniels after a double-team Good Night Express.

WINNERS: FTR in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good solid tag match.)

-Afterward, Dax said they weren’t a welcome addition to the AEW tag team roster. He said there are good guys in the world and bad guys. He said they’re scratching the surface of 5-10 and don’t have the background J.R. likes to talk about, but they are the baddest. He called out various tag teams on the roster and said on the top of their list are The Young Bucks. He said they graduated from the kiddie table and now have to eat with the big boys. He said they bit off more than they can chew. He said they are the best tag team on the planet. The Butcher & The Blade dorve up in the pick-up truck that FRT drove in on. Blade threatened to have Butcher bash the truck with a bat if they came any closer. They challenged them to an eight-man tag at Fyter Fest – FTR & Young Bucks vs. Butcher & Blade & Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix. Pentagon and Fenix approached FTR from behind and got into a brawl. They package-piledrove Cash. The Young Bucks made the save.

-A video package aired on the Best Friends and Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Page with irreverent music. Ross talked about how Omega ad Page are an odd couple. Taz brought up how one drinks straight whiskey and the other drinks milk. Excalibur talked about being around for the genesis of the Best Friends. They played up how they like to hug. Trent said they hug not to have fun, but because it makes them strong. Ross said sports is about momentum. Schiavone said the Best Friends are red-hot right now. Omega said they’re going to take the Best Friends seriously. Omega said he and Page decided to become the best tag team on the planet and they did it “just like that.” Page said he and Omega certainly aren’t best friends. Page closed with, “We’ll see you two weirdos at Fyter Fest.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That struck a fun tone, but was effective at building up the match.) [c]

-A video package aired building up Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage. Mox said he isn’t sure what to make of Cage, but he doesn’t seem to have a lot going on between his ears. Excalibur said Cage’s physicality is impressive. Schiavone talked about Taz calling off Cage, but Cage slamming Mox through the back window anyway. He said Cage will be his own man and maybe uncontrollable even with Taz by his side. Taz said Mox will be damaged goods by Fyter Fest.

(4) BRIAN CAGE (w/Taz) vs. JOE CRUZ

Taz joined the announcers on commentary and warned them this match might not last long. Ross called Joe Cruz “the victim here.” He said his family might be watching, so they want to get his name on television. Cage dominated with power moves from the start. Excalibur said Moxley came in contact with someone with COVID-19 and is quaranatining, otherwise he would have wrestled tonight instead of Cage.

WINNER: Cage in 2:00.

-Taz entered the ring and called for Moxley after the match. “Moxley, are you anywhere?” he asked. Taz looked at the camera and said Mox is looking at them from his couch. Taz said Cage is the guy who put his body through a windshield and is competing while Mox is sitting at home with “a bullshit excuse.” He told Mox his title reign is great danger because Cage can hurt him more than he’s been hurt. “Can you stop the path of Cage?” Taz asked. Ross called it, “a very profound question, quite frankly.” (A Jim Ross t-shirt would have the words “Quite Frankly” on it.) [c]

-Backstage Brodie Lee told a smiling Cabana there are more wins where that came from. Colt said it felt good to win. “Success feels good,” Brodie said. He said life is full of losses, but what counts is how you react. “You showed the world tonight on Dynamite with your hand raised.” Brodie said they will face SCU next week. Colt seemed taken aback and unsure of that plan.

-They went to the announcers on camera. They hyped the Fyter Fest line-up. Baker then sent Schiavone a note. It was a note to Big Swole. Baker said she might have been in a dumpster for nine hours, but Swole is still the biggest piece of trash. Swole showed up and talked at Baker through the plexiglass. Baker claimed it was soundproof. Swole climbed up behind Baker and tumped garbage over her as Baker held up her cocktail and talked herself up. Swole then danced and celebrated above her as Baker threw a fit.

(5) SANTANA (w/Ortiz) vs. MATT HARDY

They cut to a break several minutes in after Hardy got the better of Santana at ringside. [c]

In the end, Hardy went for a Twist of Fate. Ortiz distracted the referee. Santana landed a running slam, but Hardy kicked out and then leveraged down Santana’s shoulders. Ross said that match could have gone either way.

WINNER: Hardy in 12:00.

-After the match, Santana and Ortiz double-teamed Hardy. They hit a Street Sweeper. Private Party ran out for the save a few seconds too late. [c]

-Orange Cassidy made his way to the ring. Then Chris Jericho, minus Sammy Guevara. Jericho asked, “Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the other side,” Jericho said. He repeated himself. Jericho said the more you hear the joke, the more annoying and dumb you realize it is. He said that also applies to Cassidy. “You are the chicken crossed the road joke of professional wrestling,” he said. “The more I see you and see your act, the more annoying you become and it pisses me off.” He said when he first heard his name, he thought it was stupid. He said when he first saw his matches, he thought he was an embarrassment to the business. He said when AEW signed Cassidy, he called Tony, The Bucks, Kenny, and Cody. They replied that fans love them. He said Brian Pillman told him to get over in wrestling, you need to be something no one has ever seen. He applauded Cassidy for finding a way to get over on his own. He said Cassidy is a lazy slacker and doesn’t have what it takes to make it to the top, and fans relate to that, which is why they love him. He said he better be the best Orange Cassidy he’s ever been because if does his “bullshit kick me in the shin offense, I’ll knock your teeth down you throat and beat you in 20 seconds.” He said he better reach deep down in his pockets and pull out a man-sized miracle.” He said that’s what he’ll need to beat him. He said at Fyter Fest, the Orange Cassidy phenomenon is over because he’ll make sure he runs out of juice. He laughed at his own joke.

Orange stepped up and almost talked, but then set the mic down and kicked Jericho in the shin slowly. Ross said he’s being taunted. Cassidy put his hands in his pockets. Jericho took off Cassidy’s sunglasses and broke them. Cassidy tackled Jericho and beat him up at ringside. They brawled inot the bleachers were the “friends & family & staff” were assembled cheering. They brawled into the stands and fought ear the audience. Ross brought up socail distancing, which was not taking place. Not many asks among the audience, either. Jericho set up a move on a rolling crate, but Orange escaped, then ran and speared Jericho off of the crate and knocked Jericho onto and through a table below. The announcers hype Fyter Fest to close the show.