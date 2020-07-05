FREE PODCAST 7/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: New Japan Cup 2020 thoughts with Chris Maitland – Surprises, disappointments, stories of each bracket, more (80 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Chris is back to talk about the events that lead to the 2020 New Japan Cup Final. This is spoiler-laden, so if you haven’t seen any of the nights leading to the semi-finals, avoid! Key topics in the chat include wrestlers that followed the Rich Fann failed method of “only my finish or bust,” the stories outside of the finalists that intrigued viewers, New Japan’s ever-expanding singles heavyweight scene, wrestlers that disappointed with imports not available, and what lies ahead for some of the younger participants – with an eye on the G-1 Climax, whenever that can occur.

