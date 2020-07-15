WWE Monday Night Raw sets an all-time record low rating, still finishes high in cable demo rankings, year-ago key comparisons, other metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.15 rating, an all-time low for the series. The hourly viewership was 1.580 million, 1.599 million, and 1.504 million. Only seven hours of Raw in all of its history have had fewer than 1.6 million viewers, and three of those seven were this week. The other four were since May.

Raw averaged a 1.31 rating in June, a 1.33 rating in May, and a 1.39 rating in April. Before the fan-free pandemic era, Raw averaged 1.55 in March, 1.62 in February, and 1.63 in January.

One year ago this week, Raw drew a 1.74 rating.

One “positive” about Raw’s viewership last night is that those who tuned in stuck around, as there was a mere first-to-third hour dropoff of 76,000. The average dropoff this year is 263,000. The “negative” spin on that is that the third hour is’t doing better as much as the first hour is doing so much worse, so there’s less distance to travel downward.

Raw headlined with Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

In the key demographic of 18-49 adults, Raw drew a 0.48 rating, which is in line with the prior two weeks of 0.49 and 0.48. Those are down from the 0.53 the prior three weeks. It drew a 0.80 rating one year ago this week in that demographic. In the male 18-34 demographic, Raw drew a 0.36 rating, down from a 0.76 rating one year, a greater than 50 percent dropoff.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the three hours of Raw finished no. 3, 5, and 6 in the cable rankings, with “90 Day Fiance” on TLC winning the night. Bravo’s “Below Deck” finished no. 2.

