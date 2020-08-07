News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/7 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Corporate synergy in WWE and does AEW need it, WWE’s use of negative language on good looks and body type, and the future of FTR, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and the tag team division in AEW (49 min)

August 7, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: corporate synergy in WWE and whether or not AEW needs to adopt some of those practices, the WWE’s use of negative language on good looks and body type on their television shows, the future of FTR, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and the tag team division in AEW, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

