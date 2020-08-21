VIP AUDIO 8/20 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Summerslam preview, AEW inviting fans back, Takeover preview, Velveteen Dream, Renee, reviews of Raw, SD, NXT (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin by addressing AEW bringing fans back to Daily’s Place starting next week, the Velveteen Dream controversy and how Triple H has made things worse so far, Renee Young’s WWE departure, a look at NXT TV last night and a preview of NXT Takeover, the latest from New Japan, a review of Smackdown including the Braun Strowman-Alexa Bliss-Fiend segment, a review of Raw including the latest with Raw Underground and the Rey Mysterio/Dominik-Seth Rollins segment, a preview of Summerslam, and a look at the latest UFC PPV and a look ahead.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO