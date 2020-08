SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including AEW bringing fans back to Dynamite, early Thunderdome pictures, NXT rating without Dynamite, Impact viewership, and why Mickie James is angry, plus the full Triple H media conference call from yesterday.

