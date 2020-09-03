News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/3 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (2/21/1993): Road Warrior Hawk interview including reaction to death of Kerry Von Erich, Journalist Interviews reacting to Von Erich death, live calls, other news discussed (85 min)

September 3, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the February 21, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting. In this episode, Road Warrior Hawk reacts to death of Kerry Von Erich, plus interviews with wrestling columnists Carlie Gill and Mark Nulty reacting to Von Erich death, along with live calls and other news discussed with cohost George Schire.

