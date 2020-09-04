VIP AUDIO 9/3 – WKH – The News: The Rock, A.J. Styles, and Renee Young talk about having COVID-19, AEW rating details without NXT as competition last night (18 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including The Rock, A.J. Styles, and Renee Young all talking about their experience having COVID-19, and then a look at the AEW ratings on Wednesday night and the big picture on how AEW and NXT are doing when not head-to-head compared to when they go head-to-head.

