VIP AUDIO 9/4 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns and Heyman in-ring promo, Bayley turns on Sasha, Firefly Funhouse, Otis’s MITB briefcase, Jey Uso’s big night, more (?? min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including the Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in-ring promo, Jey Uso’s big night, Otis’s Money in the Bank briefcase stolen, a Firefly Funhouse new character tease, Bayley’s turn on Sasha Banks, Sheamus’s attack on Big E, the Nia Jax/Shayna Baszler partnership, and more.

