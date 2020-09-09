9/9 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on All Out fallout, Brodie Lee defending against Dustin Rhodes, Moxley speaks, MJF complains, Lucha Bros. vs. Juruassic

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 9, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone stood out front of Daily’s Place – the screen said it was “earlier today” – and he said it’s a special edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF and Chris Jericho arrived in their black SUVs at the exact same time and parked nose-to-nose behind Schiavone. (Funny.) Jericho told “Max” that everyone saw Jon Moxley cheat. He guaranteed him he will AEW Champion “very soon.” MJF said that means the world to him and it means a lot to him. MJF said he knows it’s genuine. He then told Jericho that it’s criminal he had to even touch that “soulless ginger brick” Orange Cassidy. He assured him some day he will regain his AEW World Title. “I believe in you, man,” Jericho said. MJF said the same back. They elbow-bumped. They filmed them on split-screen and, once out of hearing distance, each said, “What a loser” and smirked.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was funny, but also hokey. I think was worth the hoke-to-fun ratio.)

-The Dynamite opening theme aired.

(1) JURASSIC EXPRESS (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs. LUCHA BROS. (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr. w/Eddie Kingston)

They cut fans to cheering and a wide shot of the ring before promptly going to the ring where the two teams were already in the ring. The ref called for the bell. A couple minutes in, Jungle Boy leaped onto Luchasaurus’s back and stumbled, but still made contact with Fenix and knocked him down. “Not to make excuses, but it is hot here,” said Ross. Ross hyped Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes and promised it’d be one of the best AEW matches you’ll ever see. (Hmmm. We’ll see.) Jungle Boy scored the pin after a double-team sequence. Excalibur said they’ve made a comeback from their loss at All Out.

WINNERS: Jurassic Express in 10:00.

-Afterward, Fenix and Pentagon shoved each other. Butcher and Blade entered and separated them. Kingston entered and told them to stop. He said he is there for them, their “little British friend isn’t.” He said they need to stop fighting with each other because they should be running this place. He yelled “Shake hands! Shake hands!” Pentagon Jr. shoved Fenix when he offered a handshake. Kingston tried to get him to shake. Fenix offered again. Pentagon refused at first, then did. Fenix moved in for a hug. Kingston then said he was never eliminated from the battle royal. “Look up the rules,” he said, then he winked at the camera.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action start to finish in the tag match. The angle afterward was a little hard to get into because AEW hasn’t differentiated the personalities of Fenix and Pentagon at all, and it was strange seeing Butcher and Blade be level-headed peacemakers. Most of all, as good of a promo as Kingston can be, his yelling was over-modulating and grating and just uncomfortable to listen to.)

-They went to the announcers on camera, who then previewed the show.

-They cut to a promo of Jake Roberts and Lance Archer outside. Jake said they’re not there to play with fancy cars, they’re there to trash cars because that’s what they do. He said Mox will sweat and piss himself when they grab him. Archer said he’s sick and tired of Moxley being champion and he predicted he will become champion and there’s nothing Mox can do about it. He said he only has despair to look forward to when he faces him in the ring. [c]

-Matt Hardy made his ring entrance. He thanked the fans in the stands. He said on Saturday he suffered “a very very scary fall.” He said he knows it frightened a lot of people, and the outpouring of love and support has truly been overwhelming, humbling, and mind-blowing. “I can’t believe how much love I’ve been shown.” Fans applauded. He said after a myriad of tests, he is expected to make a 100 percent full recovery. He said he would like to say he’s the toughest man alive, but he feels like the luckiest man alive. He pointed at his wife Rebecca with Barney, their newborn, standing in the seating area. She was wearing a mask. He apologized for putting them through all of that on Saturday night. “You really showed us all how much you care about all of the performers who put it all on the line for your entertainment,” he said.

He said the All Out Broken Rules match wasn’t all he hoped it would be. He said maybe someone would have been hurt even worse if it went on to play out as scheduled. He said it’s time for him to get back to getting healthy. He said he will get back in the ring and start wrestling matches and winning matches. He said it’s time for him to chase his first AEW Championship. He pointed at Private Party cheering from the front row. He said pro wrestling is his love and passion. “My journey is not over,” he said. “Without you, there would be no me. Pro wrestling fans are the best.” They cut to the fans who were cheering him.

(Keller’s Analysis: I kept waiting for something to happen – a heel to interrupt, Hardy to pass out, Hardy to snap and turn on the fans in a “swerve.” It was refreshing that didn’t happen. It seemed, more or less, they wanted to show the world that he could walk and talk like a normal healthy person and just own and acknowledge how scared fans were after his landing on Saturday on the back of his head. I hope Hardy goes back to being a wrestler inside the ropes having psychologically sophisticated matches instead of trying to prove his worth with geek show stunt bumps.)

-They went to the announcers at the desk. Ross said Matt has been known as a tag team wrestler, but he’s so much more than that and he’s a great singles wrestler. Ross said he got a deserved ovation.

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. ANGELICO (w/Jack Evans)

They countered each others armbars several times in a graceful and almost comedic manner early. Angelico applied a submission a minute in, but Cassidy grabbed the bottom rope. He charged in the corner, but Cassidy ducked so he flew over the top rope to the floor. Cassidy dove through the ropes and elbowed Angelico into the barricade. Then back in the ring he landed a top rope crossbody and a swinging DDT. He casually looked to the crowd and then landed his Orange Punch for the win.

WINNER: Cassidy in 2:00.

-Evans complained to the ref after the match. Santana and Ortiz jumped Cassidy from behind. Best Friends (Trent and Chuck Taylor) ran out for the save seconds later. Trent said that apology they wanted the other week “you can take and shove up each other’s asses.” He said they’re coming to hurt them, not hug them, “and make my mama proud.” Then they moved in for the hug with Cassidy between. [c]

-Alex Marvez knocked on the Young Bucks door. He apologized when there was no response. They finally opened the door and stereo superkicked him.

-Excalibur said you can’t kick a staff member like that. He said they seem to be going back to a dark place. Ross said they’ll be fined.

-Schiavone stood mid-ring as Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford walked out. Kip kicked Schiavone out of the ring. He said if he wanted anyone to interview him, it’d be Ross “because he knows how to have a good time.” He said a ton of people have been asking if they can be the best man at his wedding. He said no, because he already picked one out. He threw to the stage and introduced the Best Man. A big round guy named Puff came out in a giant flower shirt. Kip plugged his Twitch account and said he just called him “the best for subscribing.” He said he should just go do something he’s good at like taking up space. He said the actual best man is handsome, loyal, and shares the same passion as him. He pointed at the stage to introduce his best man again. Out walked Brain Pillman Jr. Schiavone, Ross, and Excalibur bought into it. Kip asked what he was doing there. Pillman said he got his text last night and he’s happy. Sabian said he wrote, “You’re the best, man.” He said they’re not even friends and he’s tired of him stalking him, so get out. “I hope your birthday sucked!” he said.

Sabian then introduced the actual best man with more bravado. Music played this time and out walked Miro (formerly known as Rusev). He has blonde hair now, but a full dark beard. Excalibur said he’s big on Twitch. They hugged. Ross said he didn’t see this coming. Miro said he spent ten years in the same house with a glass ring and an imaginary brass ring. “Well, you can take that brass ring and shove it up your ass,” he said. “My name is Miro, and elite recognizes elite, and elite recognizes the best.” He told Kip he loves him and of course he’ll be his best man. “I am thee best man,” he said. He said he’s the best gamer and he devours person after person every day whenever you tune in. “My name is Miro, and I’m All Elite!” he said, looking sternly into the camera. He played to the crowd, then lifted Sabian onto the top turnbuckle.

-Schiavone sat down with “Hangman” Adam Page backstage. Page took a sip from his drink. Schiavone asked how he felt after losing the tag team titles. He said he’s a little banged up, but he feels good. Schiavone said he didn’t want the standard stock answer. Page said they had some fans at All Out, not many, but you could see the look on their faces. He said for 30 minutes, he didn’t hear anybody make a sound. He said it was like everybody was holding their breath because they felt it was inevitable that he and Kenny would lose the tag titles at All Out. He said it didn’t have to happen. He said it was his fault he’s lost two of his best friends, and he was a fool to buy into thinking FTR were sincere. He said he’s flawed like everyone else.

Schiavone asked about Omega coming close to hitting him with a table, but then storming out. He asked where they go from here. He said he and Kenny have had a lot of problems, but also a lot of victories. He said he wants to climb back to no. 1 and get their titles again. “This is probably our toughest test, but like all the rest of them, we’ll get through this one too.” [c]

(3) CHRIS JERICHO & JAKE HAGER vs. JOEY JANELA & SONNY KISS – No DQ

Early in the match Ross said, “That’s an old Eddie Gilbert hotshot.” Always love Eddie Gilbert references. Janela introduced a chair a couple minutes in and bashed Jericho with it. He launched off the chair into Jericho in the corner, but Jericho caught him and slammed him near the chair but mostly missed. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

They fought at ringside during the break, then Hager and Kiss both tagged in. Kiss took it to Hager with a barrage of offense including a one-armed roll-up for a two count. He landed a high kick and scored a two count. Jericho made the save. Kiss tossed Jericho over the top rope, but Hager then hit Kiss from behind. Hager put a trash can on Kiss’s chest and landed a Hager Bomb. Janela clotheslined Hager over the top rope.

[HOUR TWO]

Jericho and Janela brawled on the stage. Jericho threw Janela onto the lighting rig. Hager then tossed Janela off the ramp through a table below. Kiss leaped off the top rope onto both Hager and Jericho, then clotheslined Hager over the top rope into the ring. He shoved Jericho in the corner sideways wedged on the middle turnbuckle, then landed a handspring axe kick. Then took Hager down with a hard forearm. Jericho sprayed Sonny with a fire extinguisher, then Hager one-arm slammed him for the win.

WINNER: Hager & Jericho in 11:00.

-Afterward, Jericho said he and Hager are going after the AEW Tag Team Titles.

-MJF was backstage at his campaign headquarters. He called Moxley a cheater for using a banned move. He said his campaign was supposed to give hope to the hopeless and make him a champion, but it failed. He fired his staff and yelled at them. Nina kept smiling. He leaned over and told her he’s tired of her crooked yellow-stained teeth, so get out. She cried and ran off. Wardlow said, “Sir.” MJF turned to him and asked if he was “Sir” when he cost him his championship. He said he threw the ring poorly to him and called him an illiterate oaf. Wardlow stepped closer to him. MJF said Tony Khan doesn’t sign off his checks, he does. “Oh, you just remembered that.” He said he’s the only person on this planet who sees his potential and cares about him. “I’d appreciate it if you got it together,” he said. He said he could put his family out on the street, so do they have a problem. A resigned Wardlow said, “No.” MJF said it’s time they get back to the top where they belong. [c]

-A Moxley promo aired with him backstage. He said nothing worth doing is easy. He said you can’t campaign or litigate for the AEW Title, you have to crawl through a pile of crap and come out the other side. Moxley said he feels and knows he is unstoppable. He said when he looks at Archer, some see a monster, but he sees a man. He asked, “Do you really want to bet against me?”

(Keller’s Analysis: Another strong short and right to the point promo with a high cool factor.)

-FTR with Tully Blanchard celebrated their tag team title win in the ring. After Tully yelled his promo, FTR took digs at tag teams surrounding the ring. They said they admired So Cal Uncensored when they were kids and it would have been great to fight them in their prime 20 years ago. They took shots at Jurassic Express. Jungle Boy dumped a bucket of ice over their heads when they dropped to ringside. Excalibur said FTR will face Jurassic Express next week. Gunn Club and Private Party were also at ringside. They enjoyed eating cake after FTR and Tully left. [c]

-Taz joined the announcers. Then Ricky Starks came out dressed up like Darby Allin. He said there’s a reason nobody wants to tag with him and why he sits alone every time he shows up. He said he’s at home, hurt and alone, because he’s reckless. “I am absolute Ricky Starks,” he said. “And the next time you show your face here, I am going to relentlessly kick your ass.”

-Excalibur narrated highlights of the Tooth & Nails match between Brit Baker and Big Swole. The announcers also talked about the Women’s Title match. Ross said many thought it was the best match of the night.

(4) TAY CONTI vs. NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero)

Tay was crying as she walked out. Ross said she just signed an AEW contract today and is very emotional. Ross noted AEW was trending no. 1 at that moment on Twitter. Excalibur said Dark Order is trying to sign Conti as well. They cut to an early break. [c]

Schiavone said there will be breaking news from Cody “after the show.” Excalibur said the Bucks have been fined $5,000 each for their “senseless attack on Alex Marvez.” Conti tried to submit Rose with a leg-leveraged armbar. Rose, though, countered it into a Beast Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Rose in 6:00.

-After the match, Vickie screeched “Excuse me!” She said the “vicious bitches” are here to make a statement and they aren’t going anywhere. Rose lifted Conti. Shida ran out with a kendo stick and backed them away.

-They went to the announcers who replayed the Bucks superkicking Marvez earlier. “What’s going on here?” asked Ross.

-A sitdown interview aired with Ross and Omega. Ross said it’s been an interesting last few days. He asked how he has processed what went down. Omega said he was a champion and now he’s not, so you win belts and lose belts, he’s not going to crawl into a corner and cry. Ross said they weren’t on the same page at times, but once the bell rang, they worked well. Omega said there is magic there, and so he feels he is doing what he was meant to do in AEW. He said people expected him to be a singles star and ace of the company. He said he lost his way, and when he and Page teamed up, he found his purpose. Ross asked what’s next for him. He asked if he’ll reconcile with Page. He said they have such a deep tag team division, so to get to the level that they did, they had to dig deep and find out about themselves. He said what he learned about Page he didn’t particularly like. He said if Page wants to reconcile, he better make other plans. He said he has his own dreams and goals. He said he gave a year of his life to tag team wrestling, but it’s time he goes back to singles action and give people a piece of what they expected from day one.

-Excalibur said two different tones from Page and Omega. He then announced Moxley would defend against Archer on Oct. 14 on the Anniversary Show for Dynamite. Schiavone plugged Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends in a Parking Lot Fight. They also hyped FTR vs. Jurassic Express and if Express win, they get a tag title match. Plus Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse for the NWA Women’s Title, Frankie Kazarian vs. Page, and Jericho & Hager vs. Private Party. Also, MJF will wrestle. [c]

-Dustin Rhodes made his ring entrance. [c/ss]

(5) MR. BRODIE LEE vs. DUSTIN RHODES – TNT Title match

Dustin went after Brodie before the bell. They fought at ringside where Dustin threw Lee into a table, the ringside steps, and back into the ring. They battled back and forth for a few minutes. [c]

John Silver leaped at Rhodes, but Rhodes snap powerslammed him. Rhodes then gave Brodie Lee a piledriver. Brodie stopped the count by grabbing the bottom rope. They stood and exchanged chops and punches. Dustin kicked Brodie in the face. Brodie fired back with two big boots to the face and a discus lariat for the win. “Psycho Eyes did it again,” said Ross.

WINNER: Brodie in 13:00 to retain the TNT Title.

-After the match, other Dark Order members walked out. Brodie Lee shoved a smiling Colt Cabana. Schiavone said Brodie is still upset with him and doesn’t want him in the ring with him. Evil Uno consoled a crestfallen Colt and walked him to the back. Brodie then kicked Dustin between his legs. Ross called it uncalled for and classless.

-They cut to a breaking news announcement from Cody. He said he’s injured right now, and they say “go big or go home.” He said they’ve created a quarantine bubble to create a new talent show called the “Go Big Show.” Bert Kreischer, the host, said the reality show is just action-packed feats of strength and talent. The audience was in a parking lot spaced out cheering the contestants. Cody was revealed to be one of the judges. Snoop Dogg was another of the four. It’s billed as the biggest, most extreme talent show ever. It included a rattle snake and bow and arrow challenges, among other dangerous and gross situations.