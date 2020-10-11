Sage’s Report on Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4: Joey Janela vs. Rickey Morton, Orange Cassidy vs. RSP, Matt Tremont vs. Alex Colon, The Cluster*uck, Santana & Ortiz in action, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4

October 10, 2020

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: “OG” Kevin Gill & Others

(1) RICKEY SHANE PAGE vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

RSP came out and made an open challenge declaration for a Non-Title match with him to kick off the show. Big Dom was the first to enter. The 44OH crew dispatched him quickly. Danhausen was the next person to step up for the challenge. But he met the same fate as Big Dom.

The third person to take the challenge was an unbelievable surprise, Orange Cassidy emerged from the curtain to, as commentator Kevin Gill put it, a Road Warrior pop. The match itself was a very standard Orange Cassidy match, with the gimmick start and the athletic finish once he wanted to win the match.

Orange got the pin on RSP and the night was kicked off appropriately.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 8:00 (**1/2)

(Sage’s analysis: I was legitimately shocked that Orange Cassidy showed up for this match; it really made this show feel like the Wrestlmania of independent wrestling.)

(2) IRONBEAST vs. THE RASCALZ

This was a straightforward GCW tag match. The powerteam of Ironbeast vs. the young and high flying Rascalz. The match followed the formula of IB working the Rascalz with big moves until they got their baby face comeback. In the end Ironbeast got the victory.

WINNER: Ironbeast in 10:00 (**)

(Sage’s analysis: Like I said in the match description, typical good quality GCW tag match. Ironbeast is shaping up to be the top team at the moment so them getting the win makes sense here. But I was impressed with the Rascalz.)

(3) JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. LEE MORIARTY

This match was by far the best “wrestling,” match of the weekend, maybe of the year.

The match was long and methodical with both men eventually working the left arm of the other. Each man had significant control during portions of the match. The mat wrestling skill and offence given was a legitimate 50/50.

In the end Jonathan Gresham outlasted Lee Moriarty. But, I have a feeling this is not the last time we see these men compete against each other.

WINNER: Jonathan Gresham in 21:00 (****1/4)

(Sage’s analysis: This is the must see match from this card, and this weekend in my opinion. Gresham and Moriarty put on an absolute clinic. I really can’t put over this match enough, it is the reason to by this show in my opinion. )

(4) ALEX ZAYNE & BLAKE CHRISTIAN & JORDAN OLIVER vs. CHRIS DICKINSON & SANTAN & ORTIZ (TEAM PAZUZU)

This match again was dripping in star power and legit talent like the matches before it.

The match itself played a lot like the 2nd match on the card, with Team Pazuzu getting a ton of offense on the team of indie darlings. Black Christian took a vast majority of said offense. All members of the indie team got spots in to really show off for those that have not seen their work.

In the end Dickinson hit a brutal Razor’s Edge on Christian for the pinfall.

WINNER: Team Pazuzu in 24:00 (***1/4)

(Sage’s analysis:A really long match that dipped at times, I think it would have done well to shave 4-5 minutes off of it. But, overall a really well told story and great in ring work by all six men.)

(5) ALEX SHELLY vs. TONY DEPPEN

Another match that was really strong on the mat wrestling style. The two men told a great story with Deppen getting the victory in the end.

WINNER: Tony Deppen in 13:00 (***)

(Sage’s analysis: This match could have actually used a few more minutes to really flush out the story of the match like Gresham and Moriarty were able too. But, this was a little bit of a comeback for Tony Deppen who had a much better match here then he did on ROH TV this past week.)

(6) ACH vs. LIO RUSH

This match was a good example of how two performers can take advantage of a styles clash and make it an advantage to the match, and not the inverse. Rush hit several high spots that took ACH out of his game at times. But, ACH was also able to ground Rush at points and exert his will.

In the end, Rush hit a Frog Splash for the win.

WINNER: Lio Rush in 17:00 (***3/4)

(Sage’s analysis: This was the 2nd best match on the card for me. I think placement is that thing that really hurt it. The previous 2 hours were all rather serious matches without the reprieve of some comedy. As a result, I was naturally a little gassed as a viewer. I suspect this match will increase in rating upon a second viewing. )

(7) JOEY JANELA vs. RICKY MORTON

This match was exactly what you would expect from these two, I say that in the best way possible. Morton is a 64 year old who is hitting Candian Destroyers, blading, and doing moves out onto concrete.

Janela sold like a million bucks, told a great and silly story, and really played up the Morton and Cornette connection.

In the end the two men traded figure four holds and reversals. Morton ended up being the man to hold and he submitted Janela. It was great and a surprise to see such an old school end to this match.

WInner: Ricky Morton in 15:00 (**1/2)

(Sage’s analysis: A really fun match that I would have placed a little earlier to mix the card up and keep the audience fresh. I would say this match, or the Orange Cassidy entrance were the top crowd reactions of the night.)

(8) THE CLUSTER*UCK

This match lived up to its name, If I were to dictate all the action in this match I would guess it would be well over 8,000 words. This was a royal rumble of independent wrestling. With many fun moments and memorable entrants. Spyder Nate Webb was the first entrant and the victor in the end, even though his in-ring time was minimal. I would suggest you watch this match in its entirety by itself to get a full appreciation. But, it was truly a Cluster.

WInner: Spyder Nate Webb in 1 hour and 14 minutes (**)

(9) MATT TREMONT vs. ALEX COLON

The main event of the show was the retirement match of Matt Tremont, which was a detahmatch. Alex Colon is the top deathmatch wrestler in the game today. This was a fitting and brutal ending to the career of a GCW legend.

WInner: Alex Colon in 25:00 (***1/2)

Overall Show Rating – Thumbs Up

Sage’s analysis: This show really was the ultimate showcase of wrestling and independent talent. The future is bright and it was an honor to be able to do the report for this. My only note would be that the show was too long and should have been stretched into two events. Besides that it was a blast to watch.)