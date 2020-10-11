VIP AUDIO 10/11 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: The Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame 2020 ballot analysis, part one (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they take a look at the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame 2020 ballot and begin analysis. Discussion points include the criteria to get in and what’s important when debating different candidates, a run-through of the different categories of candidates for consideration, and analysis of the at-risk candidates with emphasis on Sgt. Slaughter, Kerry Von Erich, and Chavo Guerrero Sr. In addition, they analyze the full category of historical candidates on the ballot including specific discussion on Ole Anderson, Rocky Johnson, June Byers, Bob Armstrong, Mongolian Stomper, the Valiants, and more. Part two will feature analysis of modern candidates on the ballot as well as candidates from Japan and Europe. To submit future questions for the traditional mailbag episodes, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO