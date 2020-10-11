FREE PODCAST 10/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (10-6-15) Keller & Powell talk Lesnar’s early appearance, third hour ratings crash, New Day in main event spot with Cena, Total Divas cast (138 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (10-6-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers the previous night’s Raw including Brock Lesnar’s early appearance, the third hour ratings crash, New Day in main event spot with John Cena, the Summer-RuRu drama, NXT Takeover, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they reflect on live show callers, react to breaking news on the TNA World Title and the Total Divas cast, plus answer email topics on WWE charity, who could spark Raw, and much more.

