10/8 NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX RESULTS – DAY 12: Heydorn’s report on Tanahashi vs. Evil, Sanada vs. Kenta, ZSJ vs. Toru Yano, Goto vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Naito vs. Juice

HEYDORN’S NJPW G1 CLIMAX 30 – NIGHT 12 REPORT (B Block)

OCTOBER 8, 2020

AIRED ON NJPW WORLD STREAMING SERVICE

(1) HIOOKI GOTO vs. YOSHI-HASHI

WINNER: Goto via pinfall ***

(Heydorn’s Analysis: Good athleticism, but an average match. Goto and Hashi worked stiff, but it was a slow stiff. From an action perspective it worked, but Yoshi-Hashi doesn’t for me. His matches, though technically sound, just don’t have enough drama behind them to get to the next level.)

(2) ZACK SABRE JR. vs. TORU YANO

WINNER: ZSJ via submission ***1/2

(Heydorn’s Analysis: Yano matches typically don’t work for me within the confines of this tournament. I liked this a lot though. ZSJ sold the Yano gimmick well and Yano trying to out-wrestle ZSJ on the mat was a fun nugget. These guys had chemistry and it showed.)

(3) SANADA vs. KENTA

WINNER: Sanada via pinfall ***1/2

(Heydorn’s Analysis: Just a smooth match all the way through. Classic babyface vs. heel stuff and it worked.)

(4) TETSUYA NAITO vs. JUICE ROBINSON

WINNER: Naito via pinfall ***1/2

(Heydorn’s Analysis: A good match, but a long match. Since both Naito and Juice are beloved babyfaces, it was tough to figure out who to side with. Because of Naito’s arrogance, he almost came off as the heel, which isn’t a consistent portrayal of his character. That along with the length created some awkward moments. Still though, action packed with an invested audience.)

(5) HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. EVIL

WINNER: EVIL via pinfall ***1/4

(Heydorn’s Analysis: I continue to be impressed with Tanahashi’s ability to tell stories. He uses psychology to push narratives and emotions in his matches and those engage his audience. There was a lot of interference here, but that helped tell the story of the match in which Tanahashi simply could not overcome it all. Not only does that paint Tanahashi as sympathetic, but it gives EVIL the heel heat he needs moving forward.)

