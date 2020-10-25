PPV PRIMER – WWE HELL IN A CELL PPV: Javier’s preview and predictions for Reigns vs. Uso, McIntyre vs. Orton, Bayley vs. Banks, Hardy vs. Elias, Otis vs. Miz for MITB contract

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hell in a Cell. Those words send a shiver down the spine of even the most resolute wrestler. The Hell in a Cell structure is a monster that chews up those daring or foolhardy enough to brave its confines. Lives have been irrevocably changed by the monstrosity. It is not a challenge to be taken lightly. Sunday, October 25, 2020 we get three matches in the cell as the Hell in a Cell PPV come to us from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso – Hell in a Cell “I Quit” WWE Universal Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Roman Reigns, the “Tribal Chief” of their family, has demanded that Jey Uso submit to his will and acknowledge him as the leader in a match where one of the participants lose by submitting to the other, all taking place inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Roman Reigns took the opportunity to try to elevate Jey Uso by letting him earn a shot at Reign’s Universal Championship, but he took umbrage when Jey did not show Reigns the proper deference. Reigns defeated Jey when he beat him so badly that Jey’s twin brother, Jimmy Uso, threw in the towel. This did not satisfy Reigns since Jey wasn’t the one to submit to him. Now he tries again inside Hell in a Cell with the added wrinkle of the match also being an I quit match. As an added stipulation, If Jey does submit, he must accept Reigns as his leader or he, Jimmy, and their families cast out from the family.

Prediction: Roman wins and Jey and Jimmy are force to fall in line behind him.

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton, Hell in a Cell WWE Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Randy Orton refuses to go away, destroying the legends that helped in his most recent defeat in order to goad Drew McIntyre into another title challenge, this time inside Hell in a Cell.

The legendary wrestlers (and Christian) Randy Orton punted returned and helped Drew McIntyre win his ambulance match with Randy Orton. This did not sit well with Orton who attacked them while they were celebrating, knowing fully well that Drew would not leave this trespass unanswered. He was correct. Drew wants Orton in Hell in a Cell so he can decimate Orton.

Prediction: I originally thought Drew was going to Smackdown in the draft to be Reigns’s eventual opponent, so he needed to lose the belt. While the Rumble is still a way that could happen, I think he has enough opponents set up to defend against on Raw, so he retains.

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks – Hell in a Cell WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Former best friends, and horrible people, Bayley and Sasha Banks are now rivals, after Bayley laid out Banks before Banks could do the same to her, fight for the Women’s Smackdown Championship… in a cell.

After losing their rematch to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Bayley attacked Sasha Banks to prevent Banks from turning on her first. Banks denied ever wanting to betray her friend and would have continued at her side doing despicable things and being overall garbage people together. Now Banks want revenge on Bayley by going after the only thing she ever cared about, her championship. (Seriously Banks, you KNEW Bayley care more for the belt than for you.) Oh, and it’s taking place in a cell because that is how you start feuds in the WWE.

Prediction: Sasha wins only to lose it her next time out. Or it is a PPV so she loses and wins it on Raw only to lose it on her first defense.

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

Story in a nutshell: Months ago, Jeff Hardy was framed for hitting Elias with a car while under the influence and apparently Elias never got the memo, so it led to this grudge match.

Elias doesn’t watch the product as he still thinks Jeff Hardy was the one who hit him with a car, even though it was proven to be a frame job, likely by Sheamus who was feuding with Hardy at the time. (My theory at the time was that King Corbin who was feuding with Elias at the time was the one who laid out Hardy, and the one who ran over Elias was Sheamus who was feuding with Hardy in a “Stranger on a Train” style plot. After their feud ran their course, the hacker would reveal the true culprits starting an Elias/Sheamus feud and a Hardy/King Corbin feud.) Elias attacked Hardy, Hardy retaliated and now we have this match.

Prediction: Don’t care, this one’s dumb. Let’s say Elias although if Retribution finally decides to get involved in a PPV, match is as likely as any.

Otis vs. The Miz – Match for the Money in the Bank contract

Story in a nutshell: Miz hates that Otis is tarnishing the legacy of Money in the Bank and wants it for himself.

Miz has been a thorn in Otis’s side for a while now, first exiling his girlfriend Mandy Rose to Raw, never to see her again, and manipulating the draft to break up Heavy Machinery. He even sued Otis in wrestler’s court in an attempt to obtain the contract. A well-placed bribe to the presiding judge, JBL, got him this match, where the winner walks away with Money in the Bank.